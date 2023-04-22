Art the Clown ripped his way into theaters, homes, and hearts with the surprise box office hit that was Damien Leone's Terrifier 2. Made with a modest budget, the horror film featuring the demonic clown spread like wildfire thanks to word of mouth about the vomit-inducing gore and earned an extended theatrical run where it earned a staggering $10 million. Now, the film that started it all is heading back to theaters to terrify audiences all over again. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the original Terrifier will enjoy its widest theatrical release yet when it heads out to 700 theaters on July 19.

Although Terrifier 2 shot Leone and Art into the mainstream, the original Terrifier became a cult classic when it was released back in 2018. Starring David Howard Thornton as Art alongside Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, and Catherine Corcoran, the film centers on sisters Tara Heyes (Kanell) and her sister Victoria (Scaffidi) as they become the latest targets of the serial killer's violent tendencies. The movie sports some absurdly violent kills worthy of the genre "MegaSlasher" coined by Mike Flanagan.

Dread is teaming up with Iconic Events, who helped give Terrifier 2 such a wide release, to bring the first film back to theaters. Epic Films and Dread CEO Patrick Ewald was excited to share the gory film with audiences once again, saying in a statement:

"When Damien Leone and his team brought Terrifier to Dread Central years ago, we knew that the film was something incredibly special and astoundingly terrifying in the best way possible. Now, six years later, with millions of Terrifier fans worldwide, we are excited to once again unleash on the big screen this blood-soaked homage to old-school horror and the insanity of Art the Clown."

Leone Built a Name for Himself in the Horror Space With Terrifier

The release of Terrifier and its surprise hit sequel have opened eyes regarding Leone. He's now set to make a third, apparently scarier, film starring Art the Clown, but he's also involved with Evil Dead director Sam Raimi and his Ghost House Productions on a new project as well. The future looks brighter than ever for Leone, and he's certain to make everyone scared and sick many times over in the coming years. "Every once in a while, a film genre spawns a generational talent who breaks the mold. Damien Leone is such a visionary director," Iconic Events president and co-founder Steve Menkin said in an official statement.

Terrifier returns to theaters on July 19. Both films can also be streamed exclusively on Screambox. Check out the trailer below.