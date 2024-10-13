With Damien Leone's Terrifier 3 finally hitting theaters this weekend, Art the Clown has been everywhere. He has gotten his own Funko Pop collection, been terrorizing local Spirit Halloween stores, and became a playable character in the recent horror-themed Call of Duty update. Now, Art’s blood-soaked take over will continue with a deadly video game of his own.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game was announced this past week by publisher Selecta Play and developer Relevo. The reveal trailer and first-look images have teased the retro-style of Art’s next killer adventure. This will be a four-player local co-op brawler, with one player taking on the title slasher icon. The story of the game invokes other slasher classics like Scream with a very meta approach. Art "disrupts movie sets where films about his own gruesome acts are being shot. Instead of letting the cameras capture the staged terror, Art brings his own brand of real chaos, tearing through hordes of policemen, firewomen, camera operators, stunt performers, makeup artists, and even unsuspecting civilians."

There are six different game modes to play in and, like the Terrifier films that inspired it, there will be a ton of violence. Players will also be able to pull off insane finishing moves, use weapons from the franchise – like chainsaws and meat cleavers – and, like the classic games of the genre, will take on a boss at the end of each level. One of the levels takes place in Miles County’s psychiatric hospital, which debuted in Terrifier 2, with a screenshot showing Art taking on Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi). Burke (Chris Jericho) can also be seen punching his way out of trouble in the background. It'll be exciting to see if those two are playable characters in the game or just Art’s obstacle before the next level. Terrifier joins other horror franchises like Halloween and The Evil Dead, who are getting retro-style games of their own later this month.

We Wish You a Merry ARTmas!

One of the major hooks to the latest Terrifier is this slasher is a Christmas movie. In the vein of cult classics like Black Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night, Terrifier 3 is injecting fear back into the holiday season. Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, Art and his newly possessed partner Victoria wake up from their frightening slumber to turn Miles County’s Christmas on its head. Everyone is on Art’s naughty list this year, including Santa and children. Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is also at the top of that dreaded list after she “killed” and beheaded him at the end of the last film. Our new favorite final girl is trying to move past her trauma and have a nice family Christmas. However, The Clown Café and Art are sleigh-riding back into Sienna's life in gory fashion. Terrifier 3 is on track to have a scream-worthy opening weekend at the box office and currently holds a 77% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That makes the excitement for Terrifier 4 even more unholy.

When Can You Enter the ARTcade?

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will be released sometime in 2025 on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can currently add it to your wishlist on Steam. The reveal trailer can be viewed below. You can also get your tickets for Terrifier 3 on Fandango’s website.