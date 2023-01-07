It's been over 133 years since the birth of the horror genre in motion pictures; ever since the release of Georges Méliès' feature The House of the Devil (original title: Le Manoir du Diable) in the late 1890s, the beloved category has become one of the most popular in the film industry. Today, the treasured genre features many unique sub-genres that appeal to different viewers.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega Is Right, Horror Movies Are Therapeutic

Horror films are supposed to reflect the cultural fears of a collective psyche. Although the films that fit into the category explore many different themes, trauma seems to be a very recurring one, essentially in recent times — which says a lot about today's societal frights. From recent hits like Hereditary to older classics like Rosemary's Baby, here are 10 great horror movies that explore trauma as flawlessly as they traumatize audiences.

'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's impressive directorial debut, Hereditary, counts on a highly talented cast with exceptional performances by Alex Wolff, who was, understandably, a bit scarred by the movie, and the superbly talented Toni Collette. It also features an enthralling plot focusing on a grieving family who is constantly undergoing devastating and quite disturbing occurrences.

Apart from its extremely realistic, unsettling atmosphere that'll likely give anyone the creeps, the narrative of Aster's slow-burn, thought-provoking masterpiece thickens as it explores sensitive themes surrounding a scarred family's emotional generational trauma, abuse and deals with the characters' grieving journey.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Also directed by Aster, Midsommar follows Dani (the gifted Florence Pugh) as she travels to Sweden in order to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor). Although on the verge of falling apart, the couple sticks together after Pugh's character experiences a traumatic event, and this drives them to head on a trip with their friends. In the end, what started as a fun getaway voyage took a wild turn of events and became something incredibly sinister.

Set in broad daylight, this disturbing horror is, however, not for everyone. Still, the piece of filmmaking features Aster doing what he seemingly does better — depicting traumatic events and dealing with haunted characters. The twisting Midsommar deeply focuses on Dani's grief after the loss of her parents and explores fear and insecurities unlike any other.

'Men' (2022)

Last year's Alex Garland's horror movie stars Jessie Buckley as the main lead, and it follows her on a solo vacation to the English countryside post the tragic death of her ex-husband. Harper seeks solace after everything she's undergone and actively tries to escape from the memories that haunt her. While her initial getaway trip had everything to work out, she finds herself disturbed and tormented by the strange men in the village — and she's got nowhere to hide.

Men is a folk horror film that mainly focuses on the guilt and trauma that the protagonist endures after an extremely toxic relationship comes to a shocking end. Apart from tackling extremely sensitive topics like suicide, the visual retelling of a traumatized woman's pain also showcases disturbing body horror towards its end.

'Possum' (2018)

This 2018 psychological horror film by Matthew Holness is an adaption of Holness' short story of the same name, published in the horror anthology "The New Uncanny: Tales of Unease." It centers around a children's puppeteer (Sean Harris) who is forced to face the trauma he experienced as a child by his wicked stepfather (Alun Armstrong), as well as the hidden secrets that have tortured him throughout his entire life.

While Possum may not be everyone's cup of tea, it delievers an intriguing plot; one that essentially resorts to a puppet with spider legs and uses it as a metaphor for the character's trauma and a reflection of himself, which he often attempts to destroy. With great performances from those involved, Holness' moody film is considered, by many, an underrated gem that flawlessly depicts what confronting long-buried wounds feels like.

'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Herk Harvey's Carnival of Souls follows Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss), who undergoes a major car accident with her two friends but somehow ends up making it alive. After recovering, Mary eventually accepts a job in a new town as a church organist — that's when she starts being pursued by a peculiar phantom figure and is forced to come face to face with her own demons.

The impressive 1962 budget horror is often said to be ahead of its time. Featuring a huge uneasy atmosphere, Carnival of Souls offers its audience an intriguingly haunting, layered character study that makes for a very entertaining viewing (even if equally creepy).

'The Descent' (2005)

This terrifying, claustrophobic thriller centers around a hiking expedition gone terribly wrong a year after a car accident kills the protagonist's (Shauna Macdonald) husband and daughter — the explorers become trapped inside the cave without any supplies. To make things even worse, they also encounter a bizarre breed of bloodthirsty predators.

The Descent by Neil Marshall is an intense British adventure horror movie that will have viewers on the edge of their seats throughout. An hard to forget type of watch, this gore fest showcases tons of psychological tension and features well-written claustrophobic horror.

'The Night House' (2020)

Starring Rebecca Hall as the emotionally scarred Beth, The Night House follows the character as she returns to a lake house her now-deceased husband has built for her in a beautiful forest. However, Beth finds herself slowly descending into madness after unpacking her late husband's belongings and uncovering his disturbing secrets in the night house.

David Bruckner's well-crafted psychological horror depicts grief, tremendous emotional loss, depression and trauma extremely well throughout its creepy atmosphere and storytelling. While it may not appeal to everyone, it's still worth checking as it delivers a great performance by Hall and introduces some interesting concepts.

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) has recently received the news about the suicide of her abusive husband with whom she was in a trapped relationship. As she tries to rebuild her traumatic life for the better, the protagonist starts to suspect that her deceased lover's death was an oax and attempts to prove that she is being hunted by someone that no one can see.

Exploring abuse and depression through vehicles of horror, The Invisible Man offers an intriguing yet terrifying narrative that'll have audiences glued to their screens. Though it falls short of exploring small details and features some plot holes here and there, the 2020 movie effectively showcases Cecilia's post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms after endless psychological and physical abuse, which is essentially what makes Leigh Whannell's film so scary and disturbing.

'The Witch' (2015)

An admirable directorial debut by Robert Eggers, A24's The Witch (originally titled The VVitch: A New-England Folktale) is set in 1630s New England, and it centers around a devoted Christian family torn apart by the dark forces of witchcraft and black magic after their son mysteriously disappears into thin air and a disastrous series of events start to unfold.

With lots of bizarre imagery and great performances, this atmospheric 2015 folklore horror movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the main lead turned out to be a pleasant addition to the genre. Although it doesn't feature jumpscares and rather relies on its eerie atmosphere, The Witch is an undeniably terrifying movie that focuses on the religious extremism of the time, deep-rooted misogyny, and generational trauma.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Focusing on a young couple who is trying for a baby, homemaker Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and her husband Guy (John Cassavetes), Rosemary's Baby follows their journey as they settle into an aging apartment building on Central Park West and find themselves surrounded by strange neighbors and odd occurrences. When Rosemary falls pregnant, a sinister conspiracy starts to emerge.

Showcasing severe birth traumas and sexual assault, this macabre 1968 movie is likely to deeply disturb audiences. A cinematic classic that stands the test of time today, Rosemary's Baby (perhaps one of the best horror psycho-drama thrillers ever made) explores the degradation and constraints forced on women.

NEXT: Horror TV Series To Look Forward To In 2023