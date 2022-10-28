If you got more than enough scares from 'Smile', check out these other films too!

Smile is one of the newest and scariest horror movies currently in theaters. The psychological thriller follows a therapist who, after witnessing the suicide of one of her patients, finds herself in the heat of disturbing and supernatural experiences.

She finds out that a demon is possessing her, which causes her to have visions of people smiling and telling her she is going to die, and at the end of the week, she will kill herself. Terrifying, right? While Smile may not be the movie for everyone, there are a few psychologically-scary films similar to Smile.

10/10 'Truth or Dare' (2018)

Truth or Dare is another psychological and supernatural horror film worth watching! The movie follows a group of college students who rent a haunted house on Halloween, supposedly haunted by an evil spirit that lost a deadly game of “Truth or Dare.”

They play a game of “Truth or Dare” for fun, but things turn for the worst when they are forced to answer horrible truths and act upon daunting dares. The movie is creepy but not quite as scary as Smile. Nevertheless, it is worth watching!

9/10 The 'Purge' Franchise

The Purge is the first film in the franchise of the same name, which focuses on a dystopian future in which an annual “Purge,” a period of time when all crime is legal, occurs. The first movie is by far one of the best and is genuinely chilling.

In this film, a wealthy family who owns a security company is attacked by a gang of murderers looking for a man hiding in their house. The one similarity to Smile is the creepy smiling masks the murderers wear when approaching the house.

8/10 'Scream' (2022)

The Scream 2022 remake is a perfect current horror movie that is great for those who enjoy horror classics and want something a bit fresh. This film takes place 25 years after the events of the original film and is with a whole new cast of characters—including a new Ghostface that targets a group of teenagers who somehow all are linked to the original murders.

This film is also pretty funny: it may not be as frightening as Smile, but you'll be sure to crack a smile as you watch.

7/10 'Umma' (2022)

Umma is another supernatural horror film that stars Sandra Oh. Umma follows a single mother named Amanda (played by Oh), who is haunted by her mother’s ghost on the family’s rural farm.

The film has received great reviews and is not as well known as it should be. Umma is a great choice for anyone looking for something spooky and also with a fair amount of jump scares for heightened anticipation.

6/10 'The Babadook' (2014)

The Babadook is a psychological horror film that has grown quite a following in recent years. The film follows a single mother (similar to Umma) who must help her child overcome the fear of a monster (the Babadook) supposedly in their home.

The movie is quite creepy and has a morbidly grey aesthetic. For anyone looking for something a bit different and also urban legend-like, The Babadook is a great choice.

5/10 'It Follows' (2014)

It Follows is a supernatural psychological horror film that stars Maika Monroe. It Follows is about a young woman being pursued by an oddly-sexual supernatural enemy after a sexual encounter.

This young woman must have sex with another individual to avoid this entity, or else the worst is yet to come. The movie is a bit odd but nevertheless is hailed as one of the best horror films of the last few years.

4/10 'Hereditary' (2018)

Hereditary is an A24-produced horror film that is a favorite among horror/thriller fans. The movie stars Toni Collette and follows the Graham family as secrets began to unravel about their ancestry after the family matriarch passes away.

Demons, unsettling moments, and iconic viral moments follow. Any horror fan who has yet to watch Hereditary (though there are probably a few) should most definitely watch this film immediately.

3/10 'Midsommar' (2019)

Another A24-produced horror film, Midsommar, is one of the most well-known and loved contemporary horror films from the production company. The film follows a dysfunctional couple who travel to Sweden with a group of friends for a midsummer festival. However, they soon discover that a cult has trapped them.

Sacrifices, torture, brutal rituals, and many deaths occur throughout the film. While Midsommar is not a jump-scare, high-energy horror, the movie is genuinely unsettling and has shaken audiences.

2/10 'Oculus' (2013)

Oculus is a paranormal horror film that is based on the short film Oculus: Chapter 3 — The Man with the Plan. Oculus follows two young adult siblings who are convinced that an antique mirror in their home is an oculus and responsible for the deaths and terrible occurrences their family has gone through.

While the film received fairly positive reviews, this film may not be for everyone who liked Smile, considering this a more paranormal twist.

1/10 'The Ring' (2002)

Perhaps one of the most iconic supernatural horror films of all time, The Ring is a film remake of the Japanese horror film titled Ring. In the film, a journalist investigates a cursed VHS tape that somehow kills the viewer at least seven days after watching the contents of the tape.

The film is known for bringing the demonic girl with long, black hair named Sadako to popular culture. Fans of Smile or horror classics would adore this movie (and the subsequent franchise).

