In Gonjiam Haunted Asylum, director Jung Bum-shik explores the sordid history of the Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital. A real-life facility that once stood in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, it was widely believed to be haunted. His exploration of its disturbing past rang true enough to inspire a lawsuit by the building’s owner, who feared the film’s spookier implications would make it difficult to sell. The building was demolished soon after. But with the intensity and ingenuity of these scares, that fact will hardly comfort you when you lay down to sleep after watching this modern classic.

Starring Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon as Ha-joon, the film is presented as recovered footage from a popular YouTube channel called, “Horror Times.” Alongside his small crew of friends, Ha-joon, the channel’s creator, investigates alleged ghost videos and visits haunted locations. In a bid to grow the channel and earn a huge payout from ad revenue, Horror Times expands its crew to do its first-ever live stream, investigating the Gonjiam Asylum on the anniversary of its closure. The introduction of a livestream set-up – ad breaks, a necessary base camp to produce it from, and the desperation to make a big paycheck – interrupts the standard found footage formula in a way that allows Jung to experiment with streaming technology and break audience expectations for an unpredictable, ultra-haunting experience.