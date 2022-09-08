It’s the start of spooky season (yes, early September counts) and streaming platforms are starting to feature scary content front and center. With a ton of new horror content debuting over the next few months, there’s no shortage of fresh stuff to watch if you want to get your creep on.

But when you’re craving a throwback to the Halloweens of yore, nothing hits quite like a retro spookfest from your youth. Anyone raised in the 90s or earlier knows the primal terror of retro villainry - like, nightmare fuel, preying on your deepest fears type of terror. Throwback lovers, never fear! These fearsome old-school villains are here.

Oogie Boogie (‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ 1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+) is a stop-motion animated film that’s beloved by early 00s scene kids and musical theatre types alike. This dark yet upbeat musical follows protagonist Jack Skellington, reigning celebrity of Halloween Town, as he pursues his dreams of bringing the Christmas spirit to his fellow townsfolk.

Jack hires a mischievous trio to kidnap Santa, so he can better understand the Christmas spirit. The trio decides to deliver Santa instead to Oogie Boogie, a gambling bogeyman who doesn’t think twice about using Santa’s soul as a bargaining chip in his evil games. Taking away Christmas? Pure tyranny.

Ursula (‘The Little Mermaid,’ 1989)

The Little Mermaid (Disney+) covers the tale of defiant teen mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) who longs to see life beyond the ocean. Desperate for the human experience and determined to hide her forbidden desire from her strict father, Ariel seeks the help of Ursula the Sea Witch (Pat Carroll).

But Ursula’s willingness to transform Ariel into a human comes at a cost - Ariel’s voice, and the threat of imprisonment. As if having a pair of scary eel-minions isn’t villainous enough, the fact that Ursula has no problems with making a dubious deal with a teen certainly is.

Switchblade Sam (‘Dennis the Menace,’ 1993)

With its focus on mischief and childhood capers, Dennis the Menace (Netflix) may seem out of place in a discussion about villains - until you remember Switchblade Sam (Christopher Lloyd).

If you’re like most kids from the 90s, you likely suppressed any memory of this particular bad guy. From his slow Michael Myers-esque walk to his dark, loping theme song to the use of sharp blades around children, everything about Switchblade Sam sets off alarm bells that scream “get away!” (well, for everyone but Dennis).

Madame Medusa (‘The Rescuers,’ 1977)

Animated adventure film The Rescuers (Disney+) is an exciting tale about the Rescue Aid Society, a mouse-run organization who saves child victims of human trafficking. And while main protagonists Bernard and Bianca are adorable and courageous, nothing can erase the disturbing undercurrent created by this sinister abuse plot.

Enter Madame Medusa, treasure hunter and criminal mastermind behind the kidnap of little Penny, a sweet orphan whose small frame she plans to use for a diamond heist. Her decrepit bayou lair, frightening temper, and crocodile minions provide the perfect visual underscoring for her vile manipulative ways.

Shan-Yu (‘Mulan,’ 1998)

Mulan (Disney+) is a girl power classic loosely based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Set in Imperial China, this animated musical follows young rebellious Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) as she defies orders, going undercover as a man to join the army in her elderly father’s place. The plot playfully moves from iconic training montage to awkward bath scene as the Imperial Army prepares for battle - and then there’s Shan-Yu.

Leader of the Hun army, Shan-Yu (Miguel Ferrer) is immediately established as a hulking violent force who knows no fear. With glowing angry eyes and ruthless cunning, Mulan’s Shan-Yu personifies cruel domination in a way that’s sure to strike fear in the hearts of most viewers.

Hexxus (‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest,’ 1992)

FernGully: The Last Rainforest (Apple TV) is an animated fantasy flick following Crysta (Samantha Mathis), a forest sprite who fights to defend her home from the devastating effects of a huge logging company. Vibrant rainforest scenes are starkly contrasted with desolate shots of clear-cut forest, depicting the ravaging horrors of deforestation - but nothing sets the tone of eco-horror more than the malevolent embodiment of pollution himself, Hexxus (Tim Curry).

Dripping poison and oozing death, Hexxus depicts the all-too-familiar, seemingly unstoppable force of climate change. With a bone-deep demonic terror, Hexxus is undoubtedly responsible for fostering a generation of young environmental rights activists.

The Nightmare King (‘Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland,’ 1989)

Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland (Amazon Prime) is a musical anime centered on the dreamscapes of Nemo (Gabriel Damon), a young American boy. On the orders of King Morpheus (Bernard Erhard), Nemo is whisked away to Slumberland to become its future ruler. In a childish misstep Nemo opens a door he was warned not to touch, setting loose the Nightmare King, a sinister force with a drive to spread darkness and fear.

Beginning as an unstoppable churning black tide and morphing into a horned demonic being, the Nightmare King is everything you’d expect of bad-dream-incarnate. Suffice it to say, if you lived through this movie as a child, you likely slept with a light on for a few weeks afterwards.

