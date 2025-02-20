After only one season, comprising six episodes, the Australian neo-Western series Territory has been cancelled. According to C21 Media, the series was geared up for another run, with the first season ending on a cliffhanger and the ensemble cast and available returning crew and creatives in place for Season 2 to be greenlit. Unfortunately, the cast and crew were told a few weeks ago that it would not be returning. Netflix has failed to elucidate on what led to the show’s cancellation, but Que Min Luu, the streamer’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand, released a brief statement about the matter, saying:

“We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future.”

Territory was commissioned in 2023 and premiered globally on Netflix on October 24, 2024, with immediate success. It reached the second position on the platform’s Global Top 10 English TV shows list within the first week of launch and attracted 6.4 million views in its first four days of airing. The six-part series also secured a Top 10 position in 74 countries and the number 1 spot in 11, including Australia and New Zealand. However, it didn’t hit it big in the Netflix Top 10s as it spent only three weeks on the global chart, picking up 87.10 million viewing hours, summing up to around 15 million views.

What Is ‘Territory’ About?