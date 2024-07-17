The Big Picture Netflix's new outback series, Territory, features Anna Torv and Michael Dorman as leads in a high-stakes drama premiering on October 24.

The series follows the power struggles of the Lawson family against rival factions, promising intense confrontations.

Director Greg McLean helms the series, with an ensemble cast including Robert Taylor and Sara Wiseman.

The new Australian outback series, Territory has begun to take shape for audiences, as Variety reveals new casting details regarding the Netflix series. The streamer has announced that Anna Torv (The Last of Us) and Michael Dorman (For All Mankind) will be the leads of the project. Previously known as Desert King, Territory will hit Netflix later this year on October 24. Timothy Lee and Ben Davies serve as the creators of the series, which will deal with a very tense premise that should keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Lee previously worked on projects such as House Husbands and Serangoon Road.

The official synopsis for Territory reads as follows:

"When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the mighty Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill."

From the looks of it, fans of shows like Succession and Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise are in for a real treat with Territory, if the series manages to captivate audiences with more high-stakes drama. It sounds like nothing will stop the Lawsons from claiming what they think they naturally deserve.

Netflix is keeping further details about who Torv and Dorman are playing under wraps. However, the streamer has announced an impressive ensemble cast for the series including Robert Taylor, Sam Corlett, and Sara Wiseman. Wiseman was recently seen as Dar in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, one of the biggest movies of the year so far. Other names on the call sheet include, Dan Wyllie, Clarence Ryan, Jay Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle, Tyler Spencer, and Jake Ryan.

Who Directed 'Territory'?

The Lawsons will need to protect everything they've worked for when Territory premieres on Netflix later this year. Director Greg McLean, who was previously involved with La Brea and Scrubland, will helm the series. Territory was filmed across the Northern Territory and South Australia. In a world where Yellowstone has turned into a major success, Netflix is ready to provide audiences with a story that will place them right in the middle of a major confrontation about the legacy of a family. Rob Gibson and Ian Collie serve as executive producers for Territory.

Territory premieres on Netflix on October 24. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime you can stream Torv's previous project The Last of Us on Max.

