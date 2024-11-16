At first glance, it might be easy to compare the Paramount hit show Yellowstone with Netflix’s new Top-10 Australian series Territory. Both shows center on a complex family filled with interpersonal drama, fighting to hold onto land and power. Yellowstone’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Territory’s Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor) serve as the patriarchs for their families, desperately trying to hold on to their legacy and keep their cattle ranches afloat in Montana and Australia's Northern Territory, respectively. There is one glaring difference, however, between the two shows when it comes to the representation of the Indigenous characters on screen.

While Sheridan does give some consideration to the Indigenous characters in Yellowstone, like Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), they don't play a significant role in the main narrative and are oftentimes very isolated from the main story. As characters, they're very one-dimensional and fall into harmful Native American tropes. Territory, on the other hand, does a much better job of weaving the Native perspective into the main narrative while making each character nuanced and authentic.

Nolan Brannock and Uncle Bryce Are Two of 'Territory's Most Complex Characters

One of Territory's most complex characters is Nolan Brannock, played exquisitely by Clarence Ryan (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga). He's a young and ambitious Aboriginal contract rancher who is good at what he does and often works with the Lawson family at Marianne Station. Territory gives Brannock a rich story of his own while blending him nicely into the main Lawson family plot. He is a nuanced and authentic character and never feels like he falls into any tropes or stereotypes. In many ways, Brannock represents the cultural divide in the area and, oftentimes, acts as a bridge between the two.

While he has learned to play the Lawsons' game, Brannock is often caught between the rich white ranchers and his Aboriginal community. Elders like Uncle Bryce (Hamilton Morris) see him gaining wealth and call him out for turning his back on where he came from. This frustrates Brannock throughout the whole series and creates tension, especially when he takes on a young apprentice, Dezi (Tyler Spencer), who is reluctant to learn from someone who has essentially been so maligned in the community. The scenes with Dezi often show Brannock's inner turmoil, especially when he's trying to impart wisdom to the young man.

Brannock's push-and-pull between two worlds is exemplified best when he's presented with an offer from Sandra Kirby, played by Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), a wealthy mining magnate, who wants to build a port on his land. Brannock is conflicted, knowing that it will be a profitable deal, but also feels the pressure from his community, who already see him as a "sell-out." Uncle Bryce and the other elders are staunchly against making deals that would disrespect the Aboriginal culture, but the younger members see it as an opportunity to enrich the community.

Along with Brannock, Keeley, played by Tuuli Narkle (NCIS: Sydney), is a spokesperson for the Indigenous community and agrees to a separate deal with Kirby that will bring great wealth and jobs to the community. This is a great representation of the generational divide in the community and gives all three of these characters a real stake in the story. It's easy to see why each character believes what they do, never pitting them against each other just for dramatic effect.

Sharnie Is Much More Than Just a Love Interest in 'Territory'

Another Aboriginal character in Territory is Sharnie (Kylah Day), who has a completely separate storyline from Brannock and the community. In Territory, Sharnie has made a living by robbing large cattle stations with her friends Rich (Sam Delich) and Marshall (Sam Corlette). When Sharnie and Rich realize that Marshall is a Lawson, however, things change and a plot is hatched to steal from the Lawsons. Eventually, Sharnie gets caught in a little bit of a love triangle between Rich and Marshall, but her character is so much more than just a love interest.

Sharnie comes from an ordinary working-class Indigenous family in Queensland. Her father left when she was seven, which meant Sharnie, her sister, and her Mom all had jobs. She tells Marshall that it was expected of her to stay in Queensland and get married, but she wanted to see what else was out in the world, so she ran away and ended up in the Top End. Sharnie is also a character that could easily fall into becoming a stereotype, but never does.

There are some moments where she's tough as nails, surviving in the desert and stealing crocodile eggs. Other times, she's scared and vulnerable, especially around Rich, who becomes more unhinged as the series goes on. The writers of Territory let audiences see the complexities of a young woman who definitely acknowledges her heritage but is on a journey of self-discovery that's relatable and grounded, no matter where she comes from. Her relationship with Marshall certainly drives a lot of the story, but she never feels like a device to serve another main character, which is very refreshing.

Aboriginal Voices Help Make 'Territory' Feel Authentic

It can’t be ignored that, unlike Taylor Sheridan, Territory creators Timothy Lee and Ben Davies didn’t write the series completely on their own. Clearly, they saw the benefit of including Aboriginal voices when crafting the show, and it certainly paid off. Aboriginal Australian writer Kodie Benford was a writer and producer on the show, penning the second episode of the series.

It's been proven time and time again that having representative voices present in writers' rooms, as well as on set, makes a show feel much more well-rounded and authentic. Territory succeeds in that, creating well-developed and deep characters that represent much more than just one Native experience. Perhaps Territory will also succeed in proving that there's more than one creator who can make a great show in this genre. For viewers that maybe felt that Yellowstone fell short in representation of its Indigenous characters, Territory is absolutely worth a watch. It feels like a superior show in many ways, but this particular aspect certainly rights a wrong done by the Paramount hit show.

