It’s anybody’s land in Marianne Station. Equal parts Yellowstone, equal parts Succession, Netflix’s hottest show Territory cranks up the heart down under as the Lawson family fights over a piece of the world’s largest cattle station. But it’s not just their blood they have to worry about. With rival cattle farmers, neighboring gangsters, Indigenous elders, and mining elders eyeing the land, the competition for Marianne Station just got a lot bloodier. In just six episodes, Territory delivers everything from shifting allegiances to bitter betrayals, star-crossed lovers to mortal enemies, unexpected reunions, and shocking deaths.

The Lawsons Grieve Susie’s Death

Susie Lawson (Philippa Northeast), the daughter of Emily (Anna Torv) and Graham (Michael Dorman), first appears in Episode 1 when she returns to Marianne Station following Daniel's (Jake Ryan) death. Turns out, she’s dropped out of college and plans on staying at the station for good, much to Emily’s reluctance. Just like her mother, Susie has an innate knack for all things cattle and agriculture. After much convincing, Emily allows Susie to work her way up in Marianne.

It’s also here where Susie meets Lachie Kirby (Joe Klocek), the son of billionaire Sandra Kirby (Sara Wiseman). Although Lachie comes from a posh, privileged background, he doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty on the ranch — just enough to impress Susie. After a few meet-cutes, plus one huge brawl in the local bar, Lachie and Susie finally admit their feelings for each other. Unfortunately, the relationship doesn’t last, thanks to Sandra. In Episode 4, Sandra starts messing with Lahcie about the business implications that might come with dating a member of the Lawson family — especially someone who’s been sidelined by the head Lawson patriarch. Since Susie is disappointed that Lachie would consider their relationship under these political circumstances, they break up.

In Episode 5, Lachie reveals to Ethan Hodge (Connor Merrigan-Turner), Hank's (Dan Wyllie), that he’s not over his ex. Per Ethan’s insistence, Lachie drives up to Marianne Station to apologize to Susie, who at this point is so done with Lachie. Noticing his sister is getting fed up, Marshall (Sam Corbett) confronts Lachie, resulting in a massive fight that enrages a nearby bull to charge Susie from the back and stab her, killing her on the spot. Following Susie’s funeral in Episode 6, a drunken Marshall blames himself for causing Susie’s death, and leaves home to get himself even more intoxicated at the bar before Sharnie (Kylah Day) pulls him out of it.

Lachie Kirby Reveals Sandra’s True Plans

One of the major story arcs in Territory revolves around who gets control of Marianne Station after the sudden death of Daniel Lawson. Although the Lawsons have owned the station for generations, the family finds itself at odds in choosing their successor. With full authority now in Colin’s (Robert Taylor) hands, he gets to call the shots. However, Colin is still hung up about how great his son Daniel was when he led Marianne, and that no one else could compare to him. As for the rest of the Lawsons, they can forget about leading the station: Graham struggles with alcoholism, Colin hates Emily because of her cattle-thieving family history, and there’s no way he would inherit it from Susie (mainly because she is Emily’s daughter). While he initially planned on giving Marianne to Marshall, the latter hates Colin’s harshness with his father.

If that’s not enough drama, the Lawsons also still have their competitors to worry about — mainly mining magnate Sandra. Since Episode 1, Sandra has continuously brushed shoulders not just with the Lawsons, but with other station owners such as Nolan Brannock (Clarence Ryan) and notorious cattle baron Campbell Miller (Jay Ryan). Although the Lawsons have always had their business conflicts with neighboring stations, it is Sandra who unleashes all hell. Not only does she try to get Emily to join her business ventures, but she also persuades Nolan to let her build a port on the coastline. To make it worse, Campbell seems to be taking part in Sandra’s plans.

After Susie’s death, the grieving Lachie reveals his mother’s true plans to Emily and Hank. Turns out, Sandra has no interest in the gold mine within the Marianne area. She’s eyeing the infrastructure, which will be utilized to enrich uranium and bury radioactive waste in it — transforming it into a nuclear waste dump. Any mention of radiation in Marianne would automatically be bad for their cattle business. Number one on Sandra’s checklist is to blow up a “sacred place” — a plot of land considered holy to the Indigenous community on Marianne — to build a road that leads to the gold mines.

The Lawsons Team Up to Defend Marianne Station (and Fail)

With Sandra and her cronies breathing down their necks, the Lawsons put aside their differences to save Marianne from being blown up. While Colin rushes to get the Indigenous land registered as a sacred place, Emily, Marshall, Nolan, and Uncle Bryce (Hamilton Morris) rush to the area to halt the explosion. While all this is happening, Marshall is abducted by his ex-partner, Rich (Sam Delich), who is working together with Campbell to murder the Lawsons. Rich brings Marshall to the Lawsons’ residence and strikes Colin in the hallway.

In an intense gunfight, Campbell is shot in the leg. Just when the Lawsons thought they had the upper hand, Campbell immediately detonates the bomb, and the sacred place crumbles into pieces. Uncle Bryce, injured from being shot, wails in his native Warlpiri language, “Oh, my poor country.” The angered Nolan takes his gun and points it to Campbell. However, it is not revealed whether Nolan actually shot Campbell, or was just bluffing.

At the Lawsons’ residence, Colin and Marshall are severely injured by Rich, who forces them to give up the key to the safe. Colin finally gives in, and Rich opens the safe, only to find cash, some valuables, and a smaller safe inside. Rich also wants what’s inside the smaller safe, which Marshall finally opens. Before Rich can even discover the safe's contents, Marshall tackles Rich by surprise. By the time Sharnie arrives on the scene to break up the fight, Colin guns down Rich and shoots him dead.

Emily and Graham Are in Charge of Marianne Station... for Now

It’s the calm after the storm. Distraught by the entire situation, Marshall decides to leave Marianne looking for a fresh start. Nolan is seen calling Sandra, who is on a plane to Singapore with Lachie. Despite what happened at the territory, Sandra continues to persuade Nolan to be part of her plans by offering him the area and a high-ranking position in the cattle federation — much to Nolan's disgust. The previously wounded Uncle Bryce is back on his two feet and reunites with the rest of the Indigenous community.

In the final scene, Colin hands his keys to the Lawson house to Emily, quietly signifying that Emily and Graham are now in charge of Marianne Station. But just as things get a lot more peaceful, the mysterious drifter Elton (Matthew Sunderland) shows up out of nowhere and goes up to Colin. It was Elton who witnessed Daniel’s death, and how Emily was partly responsible for it. In Emily’s defense, she was frustrated by Daniel’s decision to sell Marianne Station to Sandra, proving he’s not the star leader Colin had admired him to be. In a fit of anger, Emily startled Daniel by shooting his horse, not realizing that it would leave Daniel stranded in the wilderness and viciously attacked by wild dogs. As Colin is approached by Elton, the latter brings him Daniel’s horse and drops bullets into his hand. Whether Colin knows who’s responsible for Daniel’s murder is not revealed. Viewers are left with a final shot of Emily’s stern face as her fate in Marianne is left up in the air.

