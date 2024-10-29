If you're missing Yellowstone, you can tune in to the number 1 show on Netflix to fill the void. The hit Paramount show is coming to an end with Season 5 later this year and if you want to find another family to sink your teeth into with just as much drama and talk about land, you should check out Territory. The new Netflix series takes us into the Lawson family drama as they fight for a farm in Australia. So you know, same story of family drama, just in a different font. And Territory is currently the number 1 show worldwide for Netflix. So you also won't want to miss out on talking about the hit series with your friends.

Starring Anna Torv, the show puts us in Australia as one of the largest livestock farms there no longer has a successor. And what happens when someone needs to be in charge? Fighting. A sea of miners, landowners, cowboys and gangsters all get ready to fight to take over the farm and it is threatening to tear the Lawson family apart. You know, kind of like how the ranch is constantly forcing the Duttons to fight with each other on Yellowstone. This time, with Australian accents instead of Montana ones.

The rest of the cast includes Sam Corlett, Philippa Northeast, Robert Taylor, and Jake Ryan as the Lawson family along with Torv, who plays Emily Lawson. Look, it isn't going to be the exact same as Yellowstone but with the show ending its flagship series, you might as well check out another show filled with guns, talks about land, and family yelling at each other, right? At least this time we have Torv to lead the charge and having her back on Netflix after Mindhunter is exciting!

We Still Have More Yellowstone Too

Image via Paramount Network

The hit series Yellowstone has been having its ups and downs. With Kevin Costner wanting out of the show, many thought we'd never get a resolution to the flagship show. There are plenty of spin-off series in the works for the Taylor Sheridan series with 1883, 1923, and the new show Madison. But still, the struggles and the fighting of the Dutton family for the ranch was what made us love the series. Shows like Territory can help us fill the void that the show is going to leave when it does eventually end this coming November.

You can watch Territory on Netflix.

Territory (2024) Release Date October 24, 2024 Cast Anna Torv , Michael Dorman , Robert Taylor , Sam Corlett Main Genre Western Creator(s) Ben Davies , Timothy Lee Character(s) Emily Lawson , Graham Lawson , Colin Lawson , Marshall Lawson Expand

