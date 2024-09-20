About two months after adding new stars to Territory, the upcoming Yellowstone-like Australian series, Netflix has released a trailer for the production, which is set to premiere next month. The trailer showcases much of the show’s main characters in action, including Anna Torv (The Last of Us) as Emily Lawson, Michael Dorman (For All Mankind) as Graham Lawson, Robert Taylor (Longmire) as Colin Lawson and Sam Corlett (Vikings: Valhalla) as Marshall Lawson. This bunch forms part of the Lawson family, who are apparently entitled to inherit the rights to Marianne Station, the world’s largest cattle station in Territory, following the death of Daniel Lawson (Jake Ryan), a major Australian cattle baron.

As seen in the trailer, The Lawsons are in for lots of clashes with those who also want a chunk of the dynasty and would do anything to get it. For what to expect from the series, here's Territory’s official logline, “When Marianne Station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners — move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie.”

Other stars included in this epic outback series are Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Sandra Kirby, Dan Wyllie (Love My Way) as Hank Hodge, Clarence Ryan (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) as Nolan Brannock, Jay Ryan (IT Chapter Two) as Campbell Miller, and Philippa Northeast (The Newsreader) as Susie Lawson. Back in July, when Torv and Dorman were added to Territory as leads, details about who they were to play weren’t unveiled, but now, with the teaser, fans can look forward to seeing the duo on small screens this fall as Emily and Graham, respectively. Check out the show's official trailer below!

The Team Behind 'Territory!'

Formerly called Desert King, Territory is an Easy Tiger and Ronde production for Netflix and created by Timothy Lee (Mystery Road) and Ben Davies (Bondi Rescue). Paul Ranford (Stateless) handled production, with the series written by Lee, Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor, and Michaeley O’Brien. Executive producers are Davies, Rob Gibson (Colin from Accounts), and Ian Collie (Scrublands), while Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) directed. Filming of Territory occurred across the Northern Territory and South Australia in remote locations that were barely inhabited. Some of these places include the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park and an enormous real-life working cattle station, Tipperary Station, which has its own airfield and school.

Territory will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 24. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.