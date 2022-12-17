Terror Train came screeching back onto the tracks at Halloween for director Philippe Gagnon's fresh iteration of the 1980's cult classic slasher on Tubi, and Collider is here to call all aboard for another terrifying journey that the passengers will never forget. Barely a blink has passed for us since Alana, played by Robyn Alomar, narrowly escaped the wrathful repercussions of a prank gone wrong, but for the survivors of the remake, it's been over a year since multiple college seniors were slain in a diabolical quest for revenge. This means that while Alana might've survived the harrowing events of the titular train, all bets are off for her second railway excursion. Joining her again for this blood-spattered party is Tim Rozon as the Magician, perceived as a suspect in the original due to his foreboding nature until the real killer's guilt cemented his innocence.

In a fun tribute to the premise of the original slasher, which was led by horror's beloved veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, Terror Train 2 sees the characters reluctantly coaxed back onto a carriage for New Year's Eve celebrations. Unfortunately, as is always the case in grizzly tales like these, the passengers aren't in for elated cheers as the clock ticks toward midnight; in fact, rather than dancing the night away, they'll be fighting for their lives against an entirely new evil. Here's everything you need to know about the sequel.

RELATED: 'Black Christmas' and the True Story that Inspired the First Slasher Film

When Is Terror Train 2 Releasing?

In the US, Terror Train 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Tubi starting on December 31, 2022, so if you're looking for some New Year's Eve chills, this is the movie for you. Canadian fans can enjoy the twists and turns of the slasher on Crave that same night. In case you've never used the service before, Tubi is free to watch for all viewers (with ads) so you don't have to worry about the subscription cost.

Is There a Trailer For Terror Train 2?

No trailer has been released yet, but you can catch the trailer for the original remake below to set the tone for this spine-chilling voyage.

Who's Onboard the Terror Train 2 Cast?

As previously mentioned, Alomar and Rozon will be returning to risk their fate once more. Besides the Terror Train remakes, Alomar is known for her role as Liv in Sneakerella and Rozon is known for his role as Doc Holliday in Wynonna Earp. Joining them are Nadine Bhabha as Sadie, Romy Weltman as Pet, and Matthew Villeneuve as JP. Presently, no other light has been shed on the cast set to accompany them for this treacherous trip, but we'll inevitably be introduced to a fresh batch of expendables primed for the cull. It might be wise not to grow too attached to any of the new faces we meet, as anyone could fall victim to the new villain's torment.Related:'Terror Train' Is the Most Subversive – and Most Fun - of the 1980s Teen Horror Movie Genre

Who Are the Creators of Terror Train 2?

Image via Tubi

Back to pen another gruesome showdown is the writing duo Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin, joined by director Philippe Gagnon. The director's previous work includes Sometimes the Good Kill (2017) and The Good Sister (2014), as well as the Terror Train remake that this movie is a sequel to. Carpenter and Martin have also previously worked on the 2022 Terror Train movie, as well as having been writers on the series Slasher. Also navigating the perilous tracks as producers are Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh, with Brooke Peters and Shari Segal as executive producers.

Filming for the surprise sequel took place in Montreal, produced by Tubi and Incendo. Stating that "horror-genre franchises have proven time and time again to be some of the most successful film brands," Brooke Peters, Managing Director and Senior Vice-President of Sales & Production Operations at Incendo as well as an executive producer on the film, seems to be striving to create a lucrative franchise out of Terror Train, one that will certify Tubi as a streaming platform to watch. "Horror-genre franchises have proven time and time again to be some of the most successful film brands," she said in a statement. "In the sequel, we’re thrilled to offer horror fans a seamless and terrifying continuation of the story that also pays a themed tribute to the original 1980 cult classic."

Despite receiving little critical acclaim, Tubi's Terror Train still creaked the door to the streaming service wider, welcoming an eager influx of viewers during their annual horror-oriented "Terror on Tubi" Halloween event. The remake served as the bright light bulb to which every moth fluttered with a number 1 debut, boosting the platform's engagement astronomically. Their "Terror on Tubi" event already saw an annual 60 percent climb in viewership, so this was a prime time to launch the first in this vicious, whodunit franchise. With a tantalizing, completely original sequel on the horizon, figures can only be anticipated to continue rising.

Related:10 Badass Final Girls Who Survived Their Horror Movies

Is Terror Train (1980) Available For Streaming?

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

The original Terror Train is available for streaming on Tubi, as well as on a number of other streaming services including Roku, Shudder, and more. The 1980 film was directed by Roger Spottiswoode and starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Johnson, Hart Bochner, David Copperfield, and Derek MacKinnon, among many others.

So What Is Terror Train 2 About?

Here's how Tubi has described the plot of the sequel movie: