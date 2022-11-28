After bringing back the cult classic 1980s slasher Terror Train with a remake for Halloween, Tubi is wasting no time getting the train rolling again with a sequel. In a massive surprise for fans of the film, Terror Train 2 will close out the year with a new storyline following the survivors who made it off the titular train. It's already set to release exclusively on Tubi on December 31 in an homage to the original film's setting during a New Year's Eve party.

The Tubi original sequel will mark the return of Robyn Alomar as Alana and Tim Rozon as the Magician after they survived their first ride aboard the titular Terror Train. Taking place over a year after the gruesome murders of the original film, this next outing will see the survivors coaxed back onto the train for a redemption ride on New Year's Eve. Waiting for them on the train, however, is a new evil that will once again see them fight to survive the ride to its end. It's a deviation from the Jamie Lee Curtis-led original which was merely a one-off teen horror flick.

Filming on the sequel took place in Montreal with Tubi and Incendo producing. Brooke Peters, who is the Managing Director and Senior Vice-President of Sales & Production Operations at Incendo as well as an executive producer on the film, stated the goal was to create a franchise out of Terror Train, giving Tubi a reliable horror IP. "Horror-genre franchises have proven time and time again to be some of the most successful film brands," she said in a statement." In the sequel, we’re thrilled to offer horror fans a seamless and terrifying continuation of the story that also pays a themed tribute to the original 1980 cult classic."

RELATED: 'Terror Train' Is the Most Subversive - and Most Fun - of the 1980s Teen Horror Movie Genre

Although Tubi's Terror Train remake didn't win much favor with critics, it was a major draw for the platform as part of its annual Halloween event "Terror on Tubi" which runs through October and highlights the streamer's collection of genre films. The remake debuted at number 1 on Tubi and became the biggest draw for viewers over the streamer's other horror series and films throughout Halloween. It came at a critical time for the platform as it has seen steady growth with the "Terror on Tubi" event in recent years to the tune of a 60 percent viewership increase year over year.

What to Expect From Terror Train 2

Along with the announcement, Tubi's Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson released a statement celebrating the continuation of Terror Train and the impact of Tubi's return to the franchise:

Our remake reintroduced a new generation to Terror Train, and now Tubi’s first-ever horror sequel expands on the premise with a completely original storyline. This new ride aboard the Terror Train begins on New Year’s Eve with ‘Final Girl’ Alana and the mysterious Magician facing a new menace in this horror whodunit.

Writing duo Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin returned to pen the script for Terror Train 2 alongside director Philippe Gagnon. Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh board the sequel as producers. Ludlow also joins Peters and Shari Segal as an executive producer.

Terror Train 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Tubi on New Year's Eve. Check out the trailer for the original Terror Train remake below.