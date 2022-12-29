The official trailer for Terror Train 2 has been released and the Tubi Original sequel promises to keep the thrills on track from where things left off. Philippe Gagnon directed Terror Train — a remake of the original 1980 slasher film — and the horror movie released on the platform in October.

Wasting no time with the sequel, Tubi’s Terror Train 2 will release on the streaming site December 31. “The return trip from hell,” which is stated in the trailer, perfectly encapsulates what the second iteration of the railway nightmare is all about. Robyn Alomar once again takes the lead role as Alana, the protagonist who survived a blood-and-guts Halloween night while onboard the “Terror Train.” A year later, Alana attends another party on the terrifying train. And just like how it went in the first go-around, partiers begin dying one by one while a killer remains on the loose. “The remaining survivors are coerced to take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits and the terrified passengers must once again fight to survive the ride,” Tubi describes.

Tim Rozen is back as The Magician, a man who remains on the top of the suspect list as the clown-masked murderer. Further, Nadine Bhabha reprises her role as Sadie, Romy Weltman plays Pet, Tori Barban is Merry and Matthew Villeneuve plays JP. Dakota Jamal Wellman is once again The Prez, the man in charge of organizing the perilous party. The writers of the remake — Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin — were also tasked to put pen to paper for the movie’s savage sequel. Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh produced Terror Train 2 with Brook Peter and Shari Segal as executive producers. Filming took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, just like Terror Train.

Image via Tubi

RELATED: 'Terror Train 2': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The original Terror Train was released more than two decades ago with Jamie Lee Curtis at the helm as Alana and David Copperfield playing The Magician, while Roger Spottiswoode directed the movie. The Terror Train remake and sequel are not Gagnon’s first ventures as a horror/thriller director as he is credited for multiple TV movies, including Twisted, Radio Silence, Sleeper and Sometimes the Good Kill. Most notably, Alomar starred as Aliyah 5 in Utopia Falls, the 10-episode sci-fi series that premiered on Hulu in February 2020.

Terror Train 2 will be available on December 31 via Tubi and the official trailer is available to watch below.