The Big Picture Terror Train's finale reveals that the killer was hiding in plain sight the whole time, highlighting how invisible some of us are in society and horror movies.

The film attempts to make its mark among other slashers by setting itself apart with an interesting train setting and the portrayal of Jamie Lee Curtis as a final girl who is not the typical good girl virgin.

The killer's constant change of masks keeps the audience in suspense and never allows them to feel comfortable, making for a thrilling and unpredictable viewing experience.

For every holiday there is a horror movie it feels like. This year made that more clear, giving us another Christmas set slasher in It's a Wonderful Knife, and what's destined to become a yearly tradition for horror fans with Eli Roth's Thanksgiving. New Year's Day has had some entries too over the decades. There's the not-so-great New Year's Evil, and smaller fare such as Bloody New Year, Steel Trap, and Midnighters. The best New Year's centered horror film, though, is one more familiar. In 1978, Jamie Lee Curtis became a scream queen thanks to Halloween. In 1980, Curtis starred in a trio of horror classics. She collaborated again with John Carpenter for The Fog and led the way in Prom Night, another influential slasher, but the best of the bunch might just be Terror Train.

Terror Train is set, well, on a train during a New Year's Eve party as a group of college kids are offed one by one. Though it's an interesting premise, it's Terror Train's finale that sets it apart from other slashers of the '80s. While the subgenre likes its whodunit killer reveal moments, the reveal in Terror Train showed us that the killer was hiding in plain sight the entire time. It wasn't just a twist for twist's sake, but one that showed how invisible some of us truly are in society and in the world of horror movies.

Terror Train Three years after a prank went terribly awry, the six college students responsible are targeted by a masked killer at a New Year's Eve party aboard a moving train. Release Date October 3, 1980 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Jamie Lee Curtis , Ben Johnson , Hart Bochner Rating R Runtime 97m Main Genre Horror

'Terror Train' Plays Out Like Your Typical '80s Slasher

Terror Train is a slasher with a masked killer starring Jamie Lee Curtis, but it admittedly isn't on par with Halloween. First-time director Roger Spottiswoode, who would later go on to make popular mainstream films such as Turner & Hooch and the James Bond entry Tomorrow Never Dies, doesn't always make the best choices, with characters filmed at odd angles and a first act that drags. He's no John Carpenter, but Terror Train still makes for a fun, above-average slasher, even if Roger Ebert didn't agree. In his one-star review for the film, he wrote, "The classic horror films of the 1930s appealed to the intelligence of its audiences, to their sense of humor and irony. Movies like Terror Train, and all of its sordid predecessors and its rip-offs still to come, just don't care. They're a series of sensations, strung together on a plot. Any plot will do. Just don't forget the knife, and the girl, and the blood."

Roger Ebert hated slasher movies, so his criticism is no surprise. Yes, Terror Train is another in a long line of trope-filled slashers and plays out like Halloween on a train, but it still sets itself apart by trying to make its mark. It's not just the train setting that's interesting, but the inciting incident of our probable killer, along with how Jamie Lee Curtis is portrayed as our final girl, Alana. This young woman is no Laurie Strode. She might still be a caring person, but the good girl virgin is replaced by one who is interested in sex and does bad things that get her in trouble.

Alana is part of our inciting incident (every slasher's gotta have one), where, during a New Year's Eve party at a fraternity, a skinny and socially awkward pledge named Kenny Hampson (Derek McKinnon) is lured into a room by a bunch of guys, who tell him Alana is there wanting to have sex with him. Nervously, Kenny strips down to his underwear, and though reluctant, Alana goes along with the prank (Laurie Strode would never!). It all goes badly when Kenny gets into the bed and finds himself next to a woman's corpse whose body was stolen by the frat guys from the medical school. He understandably freaks out, completely losing his mind, and ends up in a psychiatric hospital. Now, it's three years later, and the college students are at another New Year's Eve event, this time a costume party on board a train. Suddenly, a masked killer emerges, taking out everyone who pulled the horrible prank on Kenny.

'Terror Train's Last Act Unmasks Its Killer With a Surprising Reveal

Close

It's at this point that Terror Train can go in one of two directions. It either becomes a whodunit, with someone close to Kenny now killing in his name, or it's Kenny himself seeking revenge. The former wouldn't make much sense, as we haven't been introduced to anyone in Kenny's life, so if the end has, say, someone in his family, unmasked, then there is going to be no emotional impact because we haven't been given a reason to care. If the latter is where Terror Train goes, with Kenny as the killer, as we suspect, then how do you keep up the suspense? If you take out the question of who is the killer, Terror Train ups the tension by asking, where is the killer?

Though the film gives us another slasher with a masked killer, this one takes a fresh approach. With so many people in masks, Kenny or whoever could be behind any of them. In fact, he's behind many. Our first victim is wearing a Groucho Marx mask. When the killer takes them out, he puts on their costume, pretending to be them, meaning they can go anywhere unnoticed. Next, he kills someone in a creepy old man's mask, then adopts their persona. After that, it's a partygoer in a reptilian monster suit. Each one of these victims is someone who was part of the traumatic prank on Kenny. Terror Train's best attribute is that it never lets us get comfortable. The killer's visage is constantly changing. If you're frightened by masks, you never have a chance to calm down, because the source of your fear is always being altered.

A funny part of Terror Train is that it has a young David Copperfield playing a magician on the train. With him, for his shows, he has a beautiful, blonde-haired female assistant in a sparkly red dress. During the third act, Copperfield's character becomes the main suspect, as Kenny is a big fan of magic. So, Kenny had facial reconstruction surgery to make him look like a completely different person? It seems like that's the direction Terror Train wants us to believe in, only to show us Copperfield as a murder victim too. In a shocking reveal, Alana is confronted by the magician's assistant, who tears off her wig and reveals Kenny underneath. He was there right in front of us the whole time, and we never saw him. Now that's a magic trick.

Why Is 'Terror Train's Killer Reveal a Horror Genre Best?

It's a great twist reveal. Simply having Kenny take off an old man or monster mask and show himself wouldn't have been very effective. Yeah, okay, we knew it was him, so what? Instead, Kenny takes off another sort of mask, one he's been wearing for the whole movie. He's been portraying a woman the entire time, but not in a problematic transphobic way. Kenny disguises himself as a woman to trick his victims. He knows no one will suspect the pretty woman playing second fiddle to someone else. It's one thing to stalk his victims in the mask of another, but to be right out there in the open, feet from them, letting them feel safe in his presence while he keeps watch over the movements of who's next, is the taunting move of a psychopath. The killer isn't hiding, he's right in front of us! It makes it that much more creepy, to know that his victims had no chance, as he was so many steps ahead, rather than happening to run into them.

Having Kenny dressed up as a beautiful young blonde woman also speaks to gender dynamics in horror movie tropes. In almost every slasher movie, the killer is a man. Sure, there are examples of the opposite, but some of the most famous female killers, seen in movies like Psycho and Sleepaway Camp, are males in drag. Kenny is certainly struggling to understand his sexuality after what happened to him, and he freaks out again when he gets Alana to kiss him, but his female mask says nothing about sexuality, but rather how ingrained gender tropes are. Kenny knows no one will look at a young woman and see a threat.

In horror films, and in real life, sadly, the young blonde woman is going to be the center of attention. In horror, they're either the attractive character who dies first or the final girl who has to be a virgin to live. When they're not seen as a sexual object, however (maybe because we're too focused on a train full of murders), women blend into the background unseen, their usefulness diminished. In Terror Train, Kenny Hampson knew this and took advantage of it. He played a trick on all of us.

Terror Train is available to stream on Tubi.

Watch on Tubi