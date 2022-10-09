"Probably some kid messed up on dope and alcohol." When Ben Johnson gives this response to Jamie Lee Curtis' question about who could be killing her friends, the fun is just beginning on Terror Train, one in a long line of Curtis' early slasher flicks, and arguably the most satisfying.

1980 was a busy year for Curtis. Two years after establishing herself as cinema's reigning scream queen in Halloween, she took on lead roles as the damsel in distress in The Fog and Prom Night, but her turn in Terror Train that same year is largely forgotten, and that may be because this entry in the teen horror genre was the most unconventional of them all. Sure, the movie involved over-sexed, over-served teens, a deranged killer, and a steady body count, but Terror Train was also a subversive tweak on the genre itself, with some outrageous plot devices and twists, not to mention its share of subtle send-ups of the entire "genus formido." Oh, and for sheer "what the heck?!" randomness, it also has magician David Copperfield (most famous for making the Statue of Liberty disappear on live TV in 1983) and 1980s pop music seductress and Prince protégé Vanity in the cast.

Pre-Med Students on a Train

Start with the film's setup. Director Roger Spottiswoode, in his feature film debut, casts aside most of the standard horror movie clichés. For one thing, we're not dealing with dimwitted high schoolers in Terror Train. No, when the movie begins, we're hanging out with college freshmen - smart college freshmen studying pre-med! There's a mischievous and cruel contingency of pranksters among those pre-med students, led by the cocky and aptly named Doc (Hart Bochner), who's nabbed a cadaver from one of the labs and is using it to play a mean joke on class nerd Kenny Hampson (Derek McKinnon), the skinny bespectacled kid looking to lose his virginity. He is about to pounce on a corpse instead of Alana, and when he realizes, he loses his mind and is sent away to an institution. Curtis' Alana is a reluctant participant in the prank, and when Kenny realizes, he's racked with guilt.

Now, about the movie's setting. Unlike most slasher films of the 1970s and 80s that take place at sleep-away camps, school gymnasiums, or quiet suburban neighborhoods, all the action in Terror Train takes place aboard an old-fashioned steam locomotive roaring through snow-covered mountains in the dead of night. Three years following the prank that left Kenny a basket case, the rest of the pre-med students are now college seniors celebrating their final year before med school, and they do it by chartering a New Year's Eve steam train excursion. Putting all the action inside a narrow, claustrophobic train sets the tension high. In movies like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the potential victims of the deranged killers are free to scurry through the woods or dash through open streets, but in Terror Train, once the killer starts killing, there are only so many places for the terrorized collegians to run and hide, and there truly is no escape. The kids' big celebration is also a costume party, and a number of the guests are sporting masks, which makes it more difficult to determine just who's doing all the slashing. The movie is an old-fashioned whodunit in a modern setting, like Murder on the Orient Express meets Scream. Adding to the intensity is the fact that the first killing takes place outside on the platform before the train even leaves the station. Yes, one of the revelers gets offed before he even has a chance to drink a beer, unbeknownst to his friends who are about to travel the tracks at 125 miles per hour. Viewers know it won't be long before the killer nabs a victim on the train itself.

A Mysterious Magician Onboard

Once the train gets moving and the kids start drinking and smoking pot, much to the consternation of crusty old conductor Carnie (Johnson), the enigmatic Copperfield (known only as "The Magician") joins the proceedings. Adding a magician to the plot and casting Copperfield in the role were two truly magnificent ideas. Not only does a character who has the power to deceive and make the impossible seem possible add a host of potential red herrings to the action, but Copperfield himself, with his hypnotic colt-like eyes and smoldering, dangerous good looks, immediately stands out as a potential suspect of the murders on board. The magician and his comely female assistant are the train's hired entertainment, dazzling the students with mesmerizing acts of levitation, disappearance, and a host of other acts of prestidigitation. But there's something not quite right with the magician, since no one on the train recalls hiring him. The magician also engages in a slow burn seduction of Alana. Is he really interested in her, or is he simply trying to get her under his spell to ultimately exact some kind of revenge? When the train's conductor finds a bloody body in one of the bathrooms, then comes back later and discovers that the body - and all the blood - have vanished, the magician, of course, is a prime suspect. Who else could pull off something like that?

A Rare 80s Horror Film with Racially Diverse Characters

It's important to note that Terror Train, unlike most films of the 1980s horror genre, also features two characters of color in prominent roles, Anthony Sherwood and Vanity (credited in the film as D.D. Winters). In a recent article for Catapult magazine examining the lack of African American representation in the slasher genre, "Horror Films in the 1980s Erased Black Lives. Why Did I Still Watch Them?", writer Lyndsey Ellis recounts how, as a child, the mother of a friend told her that "nobody in these movies looks like us." But Terror Train is a rare exception. And both Sherwood's and Vanity's characters aren't stereotypical sidekicks or comic relief, either; they're on equal footing with the film's other terrified passengers. It's a refreshing sight, and their presence is just one example of how the movie was ahead of its time in its recognition of diverse characters.

A Plot Thick With Unconventional Twists

In the Halloween and Friday the 13th movies, the killers were mask-wearing maniacs, and their disguises were inextricably tied to their characters, with Michael Myers sporting that unnerving blank white face and Jason carrying out his murders behind that damaged hockey mask. In Terror Train, the killer wears a different costume and a different mask with each victim. In one scene, the killer's dressed as a kind of exaggerated Groucho Marx; in another, they're a frightening sea creature; and in yet another, they're a grotesque old man. These constant switcheroos turn the movie into a parlor game of paranoia. Everyone's a suspect, everyone has a motive, and the killer could be anyone among the folks partying in the boxcars. As the kids who haven't yet been disposed of try to figure out who could be after them, someone finds a yearbook from freshman year. Lo and behold, there are pages featuring poor Kenny, the unfortunate prank victim who subsequently lost his mind, and the magic shows he used to perform at school. Well, that's it, then! The killer has to be the magician! And the magician has to be Kenny, looking completely transformed, all suave and handsome three years later, right?

Not so fast. Part of the fun in watching Terror Train is seeing the plot chug along down one track, then having the emergency brake pulled while more chaos and confusion are tossed into the air. Now that the kids think they've got it figured out and are scrambling to escape Kenny's killer hands, Doc is particularly stressed out, seeing as he was the mastermind behind the antic that loosened Kenny's mental screws in the first place. As he barricades himself in one of the train's compartments, a hand suddenly appears above him and grabs his shoulder. But that hand has long, painted fingernails. And the other hand has a knife that makes a surgically precise cut across Doc's throat. It looks like the theory of the magician as the bad guy has to be stuffed into the caboose.

An Unexpected Ending

Like in her other slasher films, Curtis' Alana is the last woman standing, shrieking at the top of her lungs as she runs through the train trying to escape her assailant. What's different in Terror Train, though, is that while Alana has a pretty good idea why she's being targeted, she still doesn't know for sure who is pursuing her. It would be unfair to those who haven't seen the movie to divulge the identity of the Terror Train tyrant, but suffice it to say the film's final scene is one of the most surprising, bizarre, and downright surreal of any from the 1980s horror genre. And in no other Jamie Lee Curtis screamer will you find her sharing a last kiss with the person who wants to chop her up. That's part of the brilliance of Terror Train. While it could have followed the standard slasher formula, right up until the end, it takes us on a frenzied ride, with a new surprise around virtually every bend. It's a film that shook up the genre a bit, and while it may not be as iconic as Curtis' Halloween, it's an overlooked entry in the slasher realm that's good fun and deserving of a watch. Best of all, it's free to view on the Tubi streaming service, just in time for the season of screams and spooks.