For the last few years, film geeks have had to live with the sad reality that the saga of Terry Gilliam’s Don Quixote movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was no longer an ongoing affair. With the motion picture finally getting released in 2019, there would be no more regular updates of new attempts to get the film off the ground or horror stories about the issues plaguing the movie’s shoot. It’s all finally in the past.

But just because there aren’t new chapters being added to The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’s story doesn’t mean there isn’t value left in the legendarily cursed yarn of how it was created. Granted, many Terry Gilliam movies have especially brutal productions, such as The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus having to contend with the tragic demise of its leading man, Heath Ledger. Even by those standards, though, Don Quixote still had an especially tumultuous creation spanning decades, countless actors, and even the contents of an unforgettable making-of documentary. No wonder people were so obsessed with this movie's turmoil for so long.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe & Adam Driver Had the Best Bromance in This Indie Rom-Com

Terry Gilliam Tried to Get 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Made For Years

1989 was a seminal year for pop culture. The Simpsons aired its very first episode this year, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison was topping the Billboard charts, and Terry Gilliam began thinking about ideas related to a film adaptation of Don Quixote. Given how unorthodox Terry Gilliam is as a filmmaker, it was only inevitable that his adaptation would eventually blossom into something much more than just a straightforward adaptation of the text. In a breakdown for Neon magazine over films he'd never gotten to make, Gilliam talked about how he really got down to brass tacks on Don Quixote in 1990. Imagining Nigel Hawthorne in the lead role and Danny DeVito as Sancho Panza, Gilliam found it impossible to get the money necessary to realize his vision for the movie.

Terry Gilliam penned his thoughts on this and other unmade films for Neon magazine in 1997, with the director noting on Quixote specifically "the years I wasted on this one!" Little did he know what was to come next. By the end of the 1990s, Gilliam returned to Don Quixote, though now it had taken on the moniker of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. The plot already began to resemble the final version of the film, with the core crux of the plot concerning a modern-day man contending with the Don Quixote character. Jean Rochefort was set to play Don Quixote and Johnny Depp was on board to play Toby, the 21st-century human who finds himself sent back in time.

This version of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was the one chronicled in the documentary Lost in La Mancha. This feature ranks alongside Hearts of Darkness as one of the most illuminating and compelling documentaries ever concerning the creation of a movie, especially since La Mancha was capturing efforts to shoot a motion picture that would never be completed. Without the obligation to promote or paint a pleasant picture of a then-modern movie that needs to be sold to the general public, La Mancha goes all-in as an unflinching portrait of a motion picture gone awry.

The whole film radiates with ominous uncertainty even before shooting begins, such as initial scenes depicting the film's visual effects department struggling to figure out how to realize the most ludicrous moments of the screenplay through practical effects. The eventual shoot plagued by dismal weather and the tragic health struggles of Rochefort only exacerbates the melancholy air of the documentary. Through the eyes of Lost in La Mancha, one can see the significant excitement everyone involved had for this project. However, one also bears witness to how all that creative determination is no match for larger forces beyond anyone’s control, like overwhelming weather conditions or deadly health concerns. The latter element eventually necessitated the production getting shut down. The brief glimpses of finished footage seen in Lost in La Mancha (such as Depp savagely eating a fish beneath a waterfall) are the only frames from this version of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote the public would ever get to see.

Terry Gilliam Never Gave Up on 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

Image via Warner Bros.

In the years following this production going belly-up, Terry Gilliam still entertained the idea of continuing on and doing a new version of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote with a new lead actor in the role. However, a variety of problems plagued the idea of even just considering restarting production on Don Quixote. For one thing, Depp had become a massive superstar in the decade after this initial shoot. With all kinds of tentpoles on his docket, Depp had no room in his schedule to play Toby. A new actor would need to be hired to take on the role of Toby. Then there was the whole problem of getting money for a production that had such a bad aura surrounding it.

Even with all these hurdles, a new version of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was seemingly moving forward at the dawn of the 2010s with Robert Duvall and Ewan McGregor in the lead roles. This version would also fall apart just before shooting began thanks to financing issues. A few years later, John Hurt joined the film as Don Quixote and shortly after, in the most promising sign yet for the film's eventual creation, Amazon Studios came onboard to distribute the title. One of the first major projects for the studio, this development gave The Man Who Killed Don Quixote a very high-profile and cash-heavy partner to work with. Things seemed to be coming up roses until Hurt passed away in 2017. The loss of this acting legend had countless ripple effects on the world of art, but it also meant The Man Who Killed Don Quixote needed a new leading man once again.

The tragic passing of Hurt also pointed to a morbid but valid problem this particular Terry Gilliam movie kept running into. The role of Don Quixote needed to be portrayed by an older man, with many casting choices being extremely iconic performers who’d been in the industry for years. However, many of the choices for this role were well over the age of 70 and had been plagued by health issues that can naturally crop up for people in their twilight years. Given the strict physical requirements for the Quixote character, this can prove a problem, such as in Rochefort’s inability to ride a horse for the shoot as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Obviously, the challenges these health problems pose to a movie are the least important thing about these ailments nor should this be seen as a sign of older actors being unviable as on-screen performers. In this specific context, the default age of any leading man for this motion picture was simply yet another element of Gilliam’s creative vision for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote that innately brought challenges to the proceedings. And yet, Gilliam persisted on.

The Final Challenges For 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

Image via Warner Bros.

By 2016, a new version of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote had come to life, with Adam Driver saddling up as Toby. After so many years, the film had further evolved its narrative, with the time travel elements getting tossed out and the entire story being firmly set in the modern world. The project was initially going to be heavily financed by producer Paul Branco, but tensions between Gilliam and this producer led to the director finding financing elsewhere. By this point, it wasn’t just the cursed reputation of this Don Quixote movie that was making securing financing difficult.

By 2016, Terry Gilliam’s reputation had changed quite a bit, with his most recent directorial efforts like Tideland and The Zero Theorem failing to inspire much acclaim or box office success. Hopes that any production outfit or producer would end up financing a long-term cult hit like The Fisher King or his earliest smashes were becoming dimmer and dimmer. On a darker note, even by the mid-2010s, stories about Gilliam’s chaotic behavior on the set of his movies from performers like Sarah Polley were already making headlines. Part of why Gilliam films like The Man Who Killed Don Quixote struggled to get financing was because they were original works being made outside of the studio system. The other element in play, though, was that Gilliam often ran tumultuous sets that garnered a bad reputation for causing more trauma than creative inspiration. His creative approach only compounded, and even sometimes informed, larger problems on his sets. No wonder people were hesitating to offer more money to such a legacy.

Even with all these larger forces at play, by the start of 2017, the feature finally got back in front of cameras with Jonathan Pryce inhabiting the role of Don Quixote. However, even once principal photography ended, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote did not leave all adversity behind. Paul Branco engaged in a lengthy court battle just before the feature’s premiere claiming he was entitled to ownership of the movie. Eventually, it was decided that Branco was owed money from folks like Gilliam, but that The Man Who Killed Don Quixote did not belong to him. It was just one last hurdle for this beleaguered movie in its quest to exist

With this, the story of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote came to an end. But as long as a piece of art is impacting people, its saga truly never ends. Just as the book Don Quixote is still inspiring artists to this day, so too will the relentless turmoil behind the creation of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote undoubtedly be talked about for years to come. Lost in La Mancha, especially, seems poised to have a long shelf life thanks to the fascinating and rare glimpse it provides into high-profile filmmaking, warts and all. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is finally finished, but every aspect of its long journey to the silver screen will remain a legend that never dies for eons to come.