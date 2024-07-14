Sir Terry Pratchett was a veritable British national treasure. For decades, he charmed readers with his blisteringly smart and funny books, especially his satirical Discworld fantasy series. All 41 of its novels brim with wit and unforgettable characters, placing it among the best fantasy sagas of all time. While not as iconic, Pratchett's non-Discworld novels, like Nation and Johnny and the Dead, are also unique and intriguing, showing off his wide-ranging abilities.

Although always entertaining, Pratchett's work is also frequently thoughtful, hitting on real-world issues. For example, themes like politics, religion, and human nature crop up often in his novels, but he handles them with a light touch and a comedic flair that set him apart from his contemporaries. As a result, the best Discworld novels are timeless and are sure to continue to delight readers for generations to come. Readers looking to dive into Pratchett's work could do worse than to start with those recommended by the users of book review site Goodreads. Here are the author's best books, ranked by their Goodreads score.

10 'The Color of Magic' (1983)

Rating: 4.00/5

"A man could wander across the disc all his life and not see everything there is to see." The Color of Magic is the inaugural Discworld novel, introducing readers to the flat, disc-shaped world supported by four giant elephants standing on the back of the great turtle, Great A'Tuin. The story follows the inept wizard Rincewind, who is tasked with guiding the naive tourist Twoflower through a series of perilous adventures. With humor and imagination, Pratchett paints a vivid picture of this fantasy world, especially the city of Ankh-Morpork, the hub of all chaos.

The Color of Magic is like the entire Discworld series in microcosm. It includes many of the key characters and elements that would become fan favorites throughout the series, such as the Unseen University and the character of Death. In other words, The Color of Magic is a brilliant foundation to build on, shot through with both satire of and affection for the fantasy genre.

9 'Equal Rites' (1987)

Rating: 4.06/5

"I'm not a lady, I'm a witch." In this one, a young girl named Eskarina "Esk" Smith is mistakenly gifted a wizard's staff intended for a newborn boy. As she grows, her magical abilities become apparent, challenging the male-dominated norms of wizardry. Esk's journey to the Unseen University, guided by the formidable witch Granny Weatherwax, makes for a charming story balancing humor with social commentary.

The comedy in Equal Rites is a little subtler than it is in most Discworld novels. It's witty and deceptively clever, rather than in-your-face. Most of all, though, the book succeeds thanks to the well-drawn characters. This was the first Discworld book not to center on Rincewind, but it replaces him with equally enjoyable personalities. Granny Weatherwax would go on to appear in many stories, especially the Tiffany Aching saga, becoming a beloved figure. Esk would only show up in one more novel, I Shall Wear Midnight, where she assists the young witch Tiffany, but her cameo is memorable.

8 'Wyrd Sisters' (1988)

Rating: 4.16/5

"Only in our dreams are we free." Wyrd Sisters centers on three witches: Granny Weatherwax, Nanny Ogg, and Magrat Garlick. These unconventional heroines find themselves embroiled in a plot to overthrow the usurper Duke Felmet and restore the rightful heir to the throne of Lancre. The witches' unique personalities and their practical, down-to-earth magic form the heart of the story. One of the author's most adapted works, the book served as the basis for a play, a radio dramatization, and an animated TV series.

Pratchett crafts a narrative rich with dark humor and satirical takes on power and destiny, drawing inspiration from Shakespearean plays like Macbeth and Hamlet. For example, Wyrd Sisters is littered with quotes from the Bard's work (including the title) and incorporates many of his plot points, like a ghostly king and a play within a play. The pacing is a little uneven, but the writing is confident, the Shakespeare homage is well done, and Discworld itself feels more fleshed out than it did in the preceding books.

7 'Mort' (1987)

Rating: 4.24/5

"He'd been wrong. There was a light at the end of the tunnel, and it was a flamethrower." Mort is a bumbling young man who, unable to find work, becomes Death's apprentice. Mort's new role involves guiding souls to the afterlife, but things take a turn when he falls in love with a princess and decides to alter her fate. This act of defiance leads to a series of unintended consequences that could spell serious trouble.

Mort is the first book to delve deep into the character of Death, who serves as a vehicle through which Pratchett comments on the human condition. The Grim Reaper becomes more sympathetic over time and is one of the series' standout characters. The result is a terrific book, which Pratchett said that he was particularly pleased with. He has said that it was the first Discworld book with a genuine plot, rather than simply a means of stringing together various funny scenes.

6 'Good Omens' (1990)

Rating: 4.26/5

"An Angel who did not so much Fall as Saunter Vaguely Downwards." Co-written with Neil Gaiman, Good Omens is a comedic take on the apocalypse, blending Pratchett's wit with Gaiman's dark fantasy. It's a formidable meeting of minds. The story follows the unlikely partnership between Aziraphale, a fussy angel, and Crowley, a laid-back demon, who team up to prevent Armageddon. Both have grown fond of Earth and its inhabitants and are keen to maintain the status quo.

The narrative is driven by the misplaced Antichrist, an eleven-year-old boy named Adam, who unknowingly holds the fate of the world in his hands. However, the book's appeal is the wacky humor. It's jam-packed with an ungodly number of gags and killer lines, like The Omen meets Monty Python. The comedy is captured well in the TV adaptation with Michael Sheen and David Tennant. Both the novel and the show are well worth checking out.

5 'The Wee Free Men' (2003)

Rating: 4.29/5

"Turn selfishness into a weapon! Make all things yours!" The Wee Free Men introduces Tiffany Aching, a young and determined girl who discovers her knack for witchcraft when her brother is kidnapped by the malevolent Queen of the Fairies. With the help of the Nac Mac Feegle, a clan of tiny, blue-skinned, fiercely loyal, and hilariously rowdy pictsies, Tiffany ventures into the perilous Fairyland to rescue him. The picsties are good company, and their colorful swearing in their distinctive, Gaelic-inspired language is a consistent highlight.

Pratchett's narrative showcases Tiffany's resourcefulness, bravery, and burgeoning magical abilities as she faces off against daunting supernatural threats. For this reason, Tiffy Aching ranks among the author's finest protagonists. The book fires on all cylinders, serving up jokes, social commentary, vivid characters, and a rollicking plot. Although marketed toward children, this is a crossover book that adults will also enjoy. Not for nothing, Time magazine ranked it among the greatest fantasy books ever written.

4 'Small Gods' (1992)

Rating: 4.32/5

"Gods don't like people not doing much work. People who aren't busy all the time might start to think." Small Gods follows Brutha, a novice in the Omnian religion, who becomes the chosen one for the Great God Om, who has become trapped in the form of a powerless tortoise. As Brutha embarks on a journey of faith and self-discovery, he grapples with the dogmatic and often brutal practices of his religion, led by the tyrannical Deacon Vorbis.

Pratchett's satirical lens scrutinizes the nature of organized religion, the corrupting effects of power, and the genuine essence of belief. The book pulls no punches in its send-up of religion, but never feels preachy (haha) or heavy-handed. On the narrative side, Pratchett builds on his established fantasy universe while also putting his signature spin on genre tropes. The result is a thoughtful comic gem that also works as an engrossing fantasy story. It's the kind of balancing act few authors could pull off.

3 'Guards! Guards!' (1989)

Rating: 4.34/5

"We were supposed to be cruel, cunning, heartless and terrible." Guards! Guards! is the first Discworld book to feature the City Watch of Ankh-Morpork, a ragtag group of misfits led by the cynical Captain Sam Vimes. The plot centers on a conspiracy to overthrow the Patrician by summoning a dragon to wreak havoc on the city. As Vimes and his team, including the noble yet naive Carrot Ironfoundersson, the perpetually inebriated Nobby Nobbs, and the ever-complaining Sergeant Colon, uncover the plot, they must confront their own fears and limitations.

This is one of Pratchett's most action-packed books (as a result, it served as the basis for the first Discworld videogame), and Vimes is one of his most charming creations. It's essentially a police procedural with a fantasy flavor and a maniacal sense of humor. However, the more serious scenes are also well done, like the Patrician's thoughtful monologue on the nature of evil.

2 'Going Postal' (2004)

Rating: 4.40/5

"Speak softly and employ a huge man with a crowbar." Going Postal centers on Moist von Lipwig, a skilled con artist who is given a second chance at life if he agrees to revive the defunct Ankh-Morpork postal system. Under the watchful eye of the formidable Lord Vetinari, Moist must contend with the challenges of restoring the post office to its former glory while navigating the cutthroat competition from the Grand Trunk Semaphore Company. It's the kind of zany premise only Pratchett could come up with.

The book is well-rounded. It's populated with many memorable figures, like the golem Mr. Pump and the indomitable Adora Belle Dearheart. Then there's the plot, which is clever and carefully constructed. Finally, the writing itself is impressively economical, carrying the reader from scene to scene at a fine pace. Perhaps as a result, Going Postal was the third Discworld novel to be adapted into a film, with Pratchett himself appearing in a cameo. ​​​​​​​

1 'Night Watch' (2002)

Rating: 4.50/5

"Two types of people laugh at the law; those that break it and those that make it." The highest-rated Pratchett novel on Goodreads is Night Watch, a time-travel novel that delves into the past of City watch commander Sam Vimes. During a magical storm, Vimes is transported back to his early days as a young policeman, finding himself in the midst of a brewing revolution. To maintain the timeline and ensure his future, Vimes must mentor his younger self while navigating the dangerous political landscape.

Pratchett entertainingly plays with time-travel tropes, while also using this plot device to craft a genuinely emotional story. Indeed, it allows him to add depth to the character of Vimes. The plot heads to some bleak places, which Pratchett mines for dark humor. This makes Night Watch a compelling read as well as a humorous one. It demonstrates its creator's array of talents, from comedy and plotting to his deep knowledge of fantasy and his even deeper understanding of human nature. ​​​​​​​

