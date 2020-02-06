How ‘Drunk History’ Influenced the Ethan Hawke ‘Tesla’ Movie

–

Twenty years after premiering Hamlet together at Sundance, Kyle MacLachlan and writer-director Michael Almereyda return to the festival with their new movie, Tesla. Ethan Hawke leads this one as the title character, Nikola Tesla. This interpretation of Tesla’s story is narrated by Eve Hewson’s character Anne Morgan, J.P. Morgan’s daughter. As described in the film’s official Sundance synopsis, Tesla “fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Increasingly displeased by the greed of fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla forges his own virtuous but arduous path toward creating the innovative alternate-current motor.”

While in Park City for Tesla’s world premiere, Almereyda, MacLachlan, Hewson and Jim Gaffigan who plays captain of industry George Westinghouse all swung by the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite to talk about their experience making the film. We covered the big difference between the script that was first optioned in the 80s and the final film, what it was like for Hewson to serve as the narrator, the team’s experience working with Hawke on the project, and so much more. You can catch the full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article.

Jim Gaffigan, Michael Almereyda, Eve Hewson, Kyle MacLachlan: