Tessa Thompson, an actor who rose to fame thanks to her independent films, is now one of Hollywood's most sought-after performers. Thompson is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of her generation, taking on roles in a variety of genres and convincingly playing a wide range of personalities.

On March 3, her latest movie, Creed III, the third entry in the franchise of the same name, will be released in theaters, with Thompson reprising the role of Bianca Taylor. Taylor may be a supporting part, but Thompson's powers on screen aren't limited by it, as evidenced by a number of her prior excellent works that have earned high scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Listener' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 71%

The Listener follows a helpline volunteer, played by Thompson, who is a member of the little army that answers the phone every night to take calls from people who are experiencing various emotions, such as loneliness and brokenness.

Though it’s a spectacular movie, it’s one that is constantly moving thanks to Thompson, who gave a mesmerizing and impactful performance. Almost everyone has experienced loneliness at some point, and in this film, it is dealt with respect and understanding, making many viewers feel seen and understood.

9 'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 78%

Based on the 1973 film of the same name written and directed by Michael Crichton, Westworldis a futuristic, high-tech amusement park with a Wild West theme, where the "hosts" are androids and must cater to their high-paying customers’ wildest dreams without harming them. From seasons 1 to 3, Thompson portrayed Charlotte Hale, Executive Director of the Delos Destinations Board, which is in charge of managing parks like Westworld. She also played Dolores Abernathy, a Charlotte Hale replica host who took the place of the original.

Westworld's best episodes strike a perfect mix between educated, engrossing drama and pure wildness, maintaining an incredible degree of quality that respects its source material. Additionally, while maintaining all of its gorgeous, gory grandeur, Westworld expands by exploring the human side of artificial intelligence.

8 'Annihilation' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 88%

Based on Jeff VanderMeer's 2014 novel of the same name, Annihilationcenters on a group of adventurers who venture into "The Shimmer," an enigmatic confined area with changing vegetation and animals brought on by an alien presence. Thompson portrayed Josie Radek, the team’s astrophysicist.

Annihilation strikes a balance between its cerebral sci-fi and its effective horror, likable characters, and mind-blowing graphics that may haunt viewers for days. Additionally, the film demonstrates how writer/director Alex Garland's dynamic filmmaking approach is a breath of new air to Hollywood and the science-fiction genre as a whole.

7 'Passing' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90%

Based on Nella Larsen's 1929 novel of the same name; Passing is about Black characters with skin tones that are light enough for them to be mistaken for white people. The film follows two mixed-race childhood friends (played by Thompson and Ruth Negga) who reconnect as middle-class adults and gradually grow more invested in each other’s lives.

Passing is one of the greatest black-and-white movies from this century. It's a difficult but gratifying examination of queerness, Blackness, reality, and fiction with both leading actors providing outstanding performances. In addition, the usage of black and white cinematography serves to accentuate the characters' duality while also leaving hints and loose ends for viewers to think about.

6 'Dear White People' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 91%

Dear White People centers on the story of four Black students at an Ivy League college as controversy erupts over a well-attended but disrespectful blackface party hosted by white classmates. Thompson played Samantha White, a student majoring in media arts at the fictional Winchester University.

Dear White People uses a wide variety of intellectual tools to discuss racism and much more in a way that most movies either can't or won't. Moreover, director Justin Simien provides a dialogue on modern racism that is genuinely entertaining and refreshingly alive. In the film, different things will make people chuckle and other things will make them cringe.

5 'Sylvie’s Love' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93%

Sylvie’s Love starts when an aspiring television producer (Thompson) and a gifted saxophonist (Nnamdi Asomugha) cross paths years after their summer romance ends, they learn that their affections for one another have remained the same. However, their careers are leading them in different directions, so they must decide what is most important.

The comprehensive experience created by the costumes, set design, and music is matched by the movie's tender, smoldering love story. The beautiful must-see romance movie serves as both a gorgeous showcase for Thompson and an ode to a long-gone New York.

4 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93%

Thor: Ragnarok is the third installment in the Thor franchise and continues to follow the titular character (Chris Hemsworth) as he must prevent Ragnarök, the destruction of his realm at the hands of the wicked Hela (Cate Blanchette) while coping with the death of his father. Thompson played Valkyrie, a tough and heavy-drinking Asgardian slave trader who was once a Valkyrie warrior.

The third Thor film is filled with excitement, fun, and candy-colored enjoyment thanks to director Taika Waititi, who has an exhilarating effect. Moreover, Waititi lets Hemsworth use his inherent wit and comedic timing to truly bring the role of Thor to life rather than forcing him to adopt a Shakespearean persona. Thompson's performance as Valkyrie is also noteworthy and brings new life to the franchise.

3 'Little Woods' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 95%

Little Woods follows two sisters named Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (Lily James) who are motivated to do illegal labor in order to improve their lives. Ollie has been providing unauthorized assistance to her North Dakota oil boomtown's disadvantaged people for years so they can obtain Canadian medical attention and drugs. She intends to end her operation when the authorities find out but is instead drawn even farther in by her sister's frantic cries for assistance.

Little Woods is a respectable and underrated Western film that its two captivating leading ladies ably support. Additionally, what should have been a persistently depressing movie is given life by Thompson's powerful, captivating performance.

2 'Sorry to Bother You' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 99%

Sorry to Bother You centers on a young Black telemarketer named Cassius "Cash" Green (Lakeith Stanfield) who uses a white accent to excel at his work. Entangled in a corporate plot, he is forced to decide between profiting and collaborating with his activist friends to unite labor. Thompson played Detroit, Cash's girlfriend.

Despite not being for everyone, the movie expertly criticizes capitalism and presents a comedically informative look at racism and slavery that will win it a cult following and a lot of fans. Moreover, Stanfield delivered an amazing performance which opened lots of doors for his career, along with Thompson, who is uniquely interesting in her supporting role.

1 'Selma' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 99%

Based on a true event, Selmadetails the turbulent three-month period in 1965 during which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (played by David Oyelowo), in the face of violent opposition, spearheaded a risky effort to obtain equal voting rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Thompson portrayed Diane Nash, an American civil rights activist.

The movie smartly uses orchestral music, excellent editing, award-winning acting, and effective montages to complement the intensive recreations of renowned events, offering viewers a historical period that instantly reminds them of current events. Thompson steals every scene she's in despite not being a main character.

