A couple of marvelous women are teaming up for an upcoming adaptation of the 1891 play Hedda Gabler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson will star in the movie, while Nia DaCosta will be in charge of directing the project, which will tell the story of the daughter of a general who is trapped in a marriage where she does not feel happy. The original play is largely considered to be an important title within the genre of realism, redefining storytelling when it was released more than a century ago. DaCosta and Thompson will also take on the role of producers for their upcoming film.

Thompson recently reprised her role of Bianca Taylor-Creed in Creed III, the third entry in the Rocky spin-off franchise about Apollo Creed's (Carl Weathers) son. The character is depicted as loyal to the protagonist, and she also helps him recognize his own limits when his ambition goes as far as endangering his life. Over the course of the series, the pair grows closer together and, eventually, they have their first baby. Bianca also lives with a hearing impairment, prompting some interesting filmmaking choices involving sound design from Michael B. Jordan while showing scenes from her point of view.

On the other hand, DaCosta recently saw the release of the first trailer for her next movie, The Marvels. Functioning as a Captain Marvel sequel while incorporating Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) into the theatrical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film will send an unlikely team of superheroes to face threats on outer space. Unfortunately for them, they have been linked by a condition that causes them to swap places every time one of them uses their powers. The chaotic blockbuster is set to fly to the big screen in November.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

What's Next for Tessa Thompson?

Even as Thompson has been going from Marvel blockbusters to character-driven stories about boxing champions lately, the actress is constantly looking to diversify her filmography. Recently, it was reported that Thompson was attached to star in a sci-fi thriller titled Ash alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Thompson's character in that story will wake up to realize that the crew that was tagging along with her in an interstellar journey has been slaughtered, while Gordon-Levitt is set to play the man that rescues her after the incident. Steve Ellison will step behind the camera for the upcoming movie.

While you wait for more updates related to Hedda Gabler, you can check out the official trailer for Nia DaCosta's next film, The Marvels, below: