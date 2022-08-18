Tessa Thomspon can easily be regarded as one of the best actors of the generation. Her work in both well-known franchises and independent or offbeat movies have both shined, and she has even stepped into producing and directing roles as well. Thompson’s career has skyrocketed recently, with her hard work beforehand finally paying off as she grows into her well-earned stardom.

Thompson is most well-known for her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being seen in two Thor movies and Avengers: Endgame. While those may be her most famous appearances, she’s also been seen in a variety of other projects.

'For Colored Girls' (2010)

Thompson played Nyla Adrose in For Colored Girls, adapted from Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem titled “for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf.” The choreopoem also had a 2021-2022 Broadway revival.

In For Colored Girls, three black women living in the same Harlem apartment building navigate love and life and the social challenges that come along with the intersectionality of their identities.

'Dear White People' (2017)

Dear White People is about an Ivy League University with rising racial tensions, told from the perspective of several black students. Thompson plays Samantha “Sam” White, a heritage media arts major, who criticizes the racial transgressions from white people at the school through her own radio show on-campus titled “Dear White People” and self-published book.

The movie discusses some pretty difficult topics in a humorous tone and is still extremely effective in its message that white people need to both learn about black experiences and unlearn their racial biases. The show also had a Netflix spin-off series. Not to mention Thompson’s phenomenal performance!

'Copper' (2012)

Thompson plays Sara Freeman in Copper, a short-lived, western television show about an Irish-American detective who returns from the Civil War to find his wife and daughter dead. This leads him on a journey throughout the Five Points neighborhood in New York, meeting new people and familiar friends along the way, as he finds out what happened to his loved ones.

Sara Freeman (Thompson) is a runaway slave whose brothers were lynched by Irishmen. The show also handles some difficult topics and racial tensions considering the time period. The show also made history as BBC America’s first original scripted program.

'Selma' (2014)

Selma is about the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama due to the continuing discrimination towards black Americans (making it hard to vote) in the south despite the signing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lead the march—through violence—which resulted in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act in 1965, guaranteeing black Americans the right for their voices to be heard. Thompson plays Diana Nash, a real Civil Rights activist and leader of the Student Wing of the civil rights movement.

'Thor' Franchise

Perhaps her most famous role to date, Thompson first appeared as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok and continued in the same role in Thor: Love and Thunder. She was a part of the Valkyries from Asgard, their most elite and strongest warriors. She was one of the few surviving few after Hela killed the many others.

She joined forces with Thor, finding him in a scrapyard, to take Hela down once more. She also joined Thor’s team in Thor 4 for the next adventure.

'Westworld' (2016)

Westworld is HBO’s science fiction and western-themed TV show that gained a massive following. The show is about a futuristic, fully-immersive Wild West Theme Park titled “Westworld” with robot inhabitants who interact with the humans.

Thompson portrays Charlotte Hale, the main antagonist of Season 1 and 2 and Executive Director of Delos Destinations, Inc. A bit of evil can be fun, right?

'Men in Black: International' (2019)

Thompson teamed up with Chris Hemsworth yet again in Men in Black: International, a newer installment in the Men in Black franchise. Thompson portrays rookie Agent M in an unlikely pairing with Hemsworth’s experienced Agent H.

Somehow, the two must work together and travel the world to stop the aliens that now can take the shape of any human.

'Passing' (2021)

Passing is a 2021 film in black-and-white. The movie is set in New York City in the 1920s and follows Irene “Reenie” Redfield (Thompson) as she randomly reconnects with her childhood friend who is a white-passing black woman.

The movie takes on an important conversation about colorism and race, and having the movie filmed entirely in black-and-white is a deviously smart stylistic choice. The performances in the film are also unmatched—Passing is a must-watch.

Upcoming Projects, Movies, Television Series, etc.

Thompson has a few films that are still yet to be released. She is currently filming Creed III, a Sports Drama film starring Michael B. Jordan.

A film she acted in and also produced about a woman who helps the army, Listener, is currently in the post-production phase of development. Other than those, any future projects are still unknown.

