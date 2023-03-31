Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Tetris.

While it seems like there is no end in sight to the video game movie craze, Tetris is surprisingly not a narrative that tries to expand the classic game into a narrative. Instead, Tetris tells the surprising story of the creation of the iconic game and the surprisingly complex legal battle that went on ahead of its inception. You may not have expected the lawsuits behind Tetris would be this wild, but the Soviet Union, Secret Service, and all the undercover spies in between are all factors in Tetris’ unprecedented popularity and success. Director Jon S. Baird utilizes an energetic style that unpacks the shocking true story behind the video game designer Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), which ends in a shocking way.

The Tetris video game was originally designed by the Russian scientist and game developer, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov) in 1984. While Pajitnov had originally designed the game for the Electronika 64 platform, it eventually expanded to the IBM PC, and instantly became popular in the Soviet Union and Europe. After discovering the game’s addictive gameplay at a Las Vegas video game convention, Rogers decided to fight a legal battle to gain the rights to Tetris on all platforms. After his company Bullet-Proof Software dominated Japan with Tetris on the PC and Nintendo Entertainment System, Rogers fought against legal enemies and the KGB when he traveled to the heart of the Soviet Union to gain rights to the game internationally in 1989.

Baird finds a creative way to intertwine gameplay with storytelling, creating an immersive spy thriller where Rogers has to escape from enemy territory without being thrown in prison or killed. The obvious draw is that Tetris is about securing video game rights and not about government secrets, which gives the film a unique tone similar to The Social Network. While the real premise and ending would seem absurd if it were fictional, the film’s wild ending is somehow based on true events.

A Critical Negotiation

Rogers’ deal for the rights to Tetris revolved around ensuring that the game would be available on the emerging Game Boy platform. Early on in the film, Rogers attends a high-security facility meeting with Howard Charles Lincoln (Ben Miles) to discuss the advantages of the Game Boy. Realizing that the ease of use matched with the inherently addictive quality of Tetris will be a gold mine, Rogers proposes distributing cartridges with every new release. This is enough for his banker Larry (Rick Yune) to at least hear him out and continue funding his pursuit.

In order to secure these rights, Rogers must face off against the Software Executive Robert Stine (Toby Jones), who was backed by the media tycoon Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam) and his son, Kevin (Anthony Boyle). Stine and Kevin are tasked with getting the rights in accordance with Elektronorgtechnica (Elorg for short), the Soviet agency that was tasked with making sure that imported and exported software would remain in the best interest of the national interest. Robert Maxwell is willing to negotiate with his contacts in the KGB in the hopes that he can have a personal meeting with the Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Matthew Marsh).

Legal Tug-Of-War

The result is a legal tug-of-war where Rogers must prove that his underdog company and partnership with Nintendo can compete with Maxwell’s resources. Rogers is backed by Nintendo executives Hiroshi Yamauchi (Togo Igawa) and Minoru Arakawa (Ken Yamamura). Yamauchi was instrumental in ensuring that Tetris would be installed on the release of the emerging Nintendo Entertainment System. Of course, the Tetris film dramatizes the down-the-line negotiations on every aspect of Rogers’ deal with Elorg, with different parties controlling partial rights based on region and platform. The screenplay by Noah Pink utilizes fastly cut together montages and visual cues to explain these details in between the espionage sequences; Matthew Vaughn described it as “Bridge of Spies meets The Big Short.”

In the film, the egotistical bickering between Kevin and Stein misleads them into believing they’ve already secured console, handheld and coin-operated platforms, leading them to make premature announcements to Spectrum HoloByte and Mirrorsoft. However, Elrog had yet to see any profits from their revenue, and Rogers exposed them to the Nintendo Famicom version that had been widely successful in Japan. With the knowledge that Stein was trading away rights he did not have, Elrog decides to go with Rogers. This is dramatized in a frantic sequence where Rogers, Stein, and the two Maxwells are all pitted against each other in a Russian facility shouting over one another to convince the Soviets.

The Real Players

The film also dramatizes the impact that Rogers’ wild adventure has on his family life, as he ends up irritating his wife Akemi (Ayane Nagabuchi) when he risks their financial livelihood and misses a reception for their daughter’s dance recital. However, Rogers’ success allows him to return home with his financial compensation from the deal, and he even recreates his daughter’s recital as an apology. This is shortly before the holiday season in 1989, when Game Boy’s unprecedented success gains Tetris an even larger audience. 1.1 million Game Boy units are sold with an estimated revenue of $110 million.

The Cold War tension within the film is closed off with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The film also dramatizes Rogers’ personal friendship with Pajitnov and his family; after mailing him a model of the Game Boy around the holiday season, the two families are able to meet up in San Francisco. As recounted in the credits, Rogers and Pajitnov would go on to found The Tetris Company.

While Stein continued to license games, the failure of the Tetris negotiations haunted him for the rest of his career. Robert Maxwell’s media empire later collapsed after he stole $900 million from his companies’ pension funds, resulting in over $5 billion in debt. Following his father’s death, Kevin was arrested in connection to the same crimes before declaring bankruptcy. Rogers continued to lead The Tetris Company until 2014, when he passed the CEO position to his daughter Maya.