Video game adaptions have slowly been getting better over time. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Arcane to The Last of Us, we’ve seen video games start to dominate the big and small screen. But what if Hollywood tackled the behind-the-scenes of it all? What if we looked at the extreme lengths one might have to go to publish a video game to the masses? That’s where the film Tetris fits in.

In the vein of films like The Founder or Jobs, Tetris is a film about the man behind the now iconic game. While not a typical action-adventure tale like most video game movies, Tetris still ensures you know the stakes are high. The intriguing new film will be streaming soon, so here’s everything you need to know about Tetris.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:‘Tetris’ Movie Is ‘The Big Short’ Meets ‘Bridge of Spies,’ Says Matthew Vaughn

What Is Tetris About?

Tetris is based on a true story. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) created Tetris in 1988. He risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the public. Collider spoke with producer Matthew Vaughn about the film in 2021, and here’s what he had to say:

“This is a great, great original thriller… It’s sort of like, imagine The Big Short meets Bridge of Spies. It’s sort of a crazy, unique story.”

Watch the Tetris Trailer

Apple TV+ released the first official Tetris trailer on February 16, 2023, giving us nearly 3-minutes of footage highlighting the surprisingly mature and comedic tones. Check out the trailer below:

Where and When Is Tetris Releasing?

Tetris will hit Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023. The film does not currently have a theatrical release date, meaning it will likely be an Apple TV+ exclusive. Some films like Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery or Apple’s own Best Picture winner, CODA, have had limited runs in theaters, but that doesn't seem to be the case for Tetris.

Watch on Apple TV+

Who's Making Tetris?

Jon S. Braid (Stan & Ollie) directs the Apple TV+ original, with Noah Pink (Genius) penning the script. Claudia Shiffer (The Kingsman franchise, Rocketman), Matthew Vaughn (The Kingsman franchise), Gillian Berrie (Hell or High Water), Gregor Cameron (Kill Your Friends), and Len Blavatnik (Love, Lizzo) are producing the film. Lain MacKenzie (Kick-Ass, Eddie The Eagle) is an executive producer. The music for the movie is composed by Lorne Balfe, with cinematography by Alwin H. Küchler and editing work by Colin Goudie, Ben Mills, and Martin Walsh.

Related:The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Who's In the Cast of Tetris?

Image via Apple TV+

Tetris stars Taron Egerton as our main character, Henk Rogers. Joining him are Moyo Akande (Up on the Roof), Toby Jones (The Pale Blue Eye), Sofya Lebedeva (Vikings: Valhalla), Rick Yune (Alita: Battle Angel), Igor Grabuzov (No Looking Back), Ken Yamamura (The Wolverine), Miles Barrow (The Peripheral), Aaron Vodovoz (The King’s Man), and Leva Andrejevaite (Rusalki), among others.

More Films You Can Stream Now on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has a great library of films that are worth your time. While you wait to check out Tetris, consider checking out these four recommendations. These four films have everything from Best Picture dramas to Oscar-nominated animation projects:

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022): Cha Cha Real Smooth is a beautiful film brought to us by the mind of Cooper Raiff, who wrote, directed, and starred in the movie. Andrew (Raiff) is a man who works as a bar mitzvah party host. He develops a bond with a young woman (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). The movie is about finding love and how we, as people, might be looking in the wrong place. Andrew is in his mid-20s and is still finding his place in the world, highlighting that even after his teenage years, there’s still plenty to learn in this adult coming-of-age story. Cha Cha Real Smooth is a drama, but it doesn’t let those emotional undertones drag you down with its mix of comedy and chill vibes (thanks to Este Haim and Christopher Stracey’s score).

Watch on Apple TV+

CODA (2021): Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school's choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. CODA is a powerful film with outstanding representation. While the story won’t shock you, the film is perfectly executed with incredible performances by the entire cast, with Troy Kotsur winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor. It’s a truly amazing movie.

Watch on Apple TV+

Causeway (2022): Jennifer Lawrence stars in this gripping drama. Lynsey (Lawrence), a U.S. soldier, experiences a traumatic brain injury during her time in Afghanistan, forcing her to return home. She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother while waiting for her eventual redeployment. The highlight of the film is Lawrence’s performance. She and her co-star Brian Tyree Henry, make the most out of this already solid script. The film is a bit slow at times, but it allows for those powerful moments to breathe, which makes for a more well-rounded story in the long run.

Watch on Apple TV+

Wolfwalkers (2020): Wolferwalkers is an animated feature that will leave you mesmerized. Set in a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young hunter named Robyn comes to Ireland with her father to kill the last pack. However, things change after Robyn encounters a girl named Mebh. Their friendship leads to her discovering the world of Wolfwalers, as she becomes the very thing she was meant to destroy. Wolfwalkers is a beautiful 2D-animated film that will tug on your heartstrings. Its vibrant lighting and watercolor backgrounds make Wolfwalkers a work of art. Combine that with the wholesome story, and you quickly understand why it was nominated for Best Animated Film.

Watch on Apple TV+