He goes on to say it’s “a crazy, unique story” that he didn’t believe was real.

When I think of Tetris, I imagine the Nintendo Game Boy, and the countless hours I spent trying to master the puzzle video game that captured gamers attention around the world in the late ‘80s. If you are too young to remember, or weren’t born yet, what you need to know is Tetris was THE game everyone played back then. Not only was the game in arcades, it was easy to adapt for every computer on the market, so people that owned a PC, Commodore 64, or even an Amiga could play it with ease. And soon after, the game landed on Nintendo’s first portable console, the Game Boy, which led to it becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time.

And even though tens of millions of people around the world know and love the game, most have no idea where or how the game was created, and the incredible true story of how the game was taken out of Russia and sold around the world.

Matthew Vaughn, Marv Films, and Apple will change that next year with their Tetris movie, which is being directed by Jon S. Baird. The film stars Taron Egerton as Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers, who was one that landed the rights to put the game on consoles. The film will explore the very complicated legal battles that took place during the Cold War over ownership of the game.

Since not much about the film is known, during a group interview for Vaughn’s upcoming movie The Kings Man, I asked him what it was about the Tetris story that made him want to make a movie about it. He said:

“I was sent the screenplay. I didn't believe it. I was like, what moron came up with this idea, making a sort of a political Cold War thriller about Tetris? And then I got told everything happened and it was real. So then I went, “Okay, we better make the movie then. If this really did happen, let's make it.” Then I got to meet the characters in real life. You know, the Russian that invented Tetris, the crazy American that literally went behind the Cold War curtain and risked everything and stole the bloody thing and brought it back to America. I said, “this is a great, great original thriller.” It’s sort of like imagine The Big Short meets Bridge of Spies. It’s sort of a crazy, unique story.”

I’ll admit I knew nothing about the legal battles, but it sort of makes sense. The ‘80s were the dawn of the video game industry and no one could have predicted the massive success of Tetris. I’ll bet contracts at the time didn’t take into consideration the many versions of the game that would be created on other platforms and with money on the line, people sue.

Since Tetris wrapped earlier this year, shortly after speaking to Vaughn during the group interview, I followed up with him to ask when the film might be released on Apple. He told me they have to do some additional photography in March of next year, but the film should be out in the 3rd quarter of 2022.

