A movie about the amazing true story behind the legendary video game Tetris, and the events that surrounded its development, is coming to Apple TV+ this month after a SXSW premiere. The movie stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, a Dutch game developer who worked with engineers in Moscow, Russia to bring the gaming phenomenon to the rest of the world. When director, Jon S. Baird, got his first look at the script it was called, "Falling Blocs", a clever pun about the game's challenging premise and how its release coincides with the fall of the Eastern Bloc and the end of the Cold War. The real story behind getting Tetris to the masses is truly a riveting one involving secrecy, fights for the rights to the hugely successful game, and even a triple murder linked to the family of one of the engineers who worked on developing Tetris.

Back in the 80s and 90s, it was a difficult proposition to get products developed in the former Soviet Union out of the clenches of the state-sponsored communist government that held the rights to just about everything that Russian citizens had worked for. Russia knew that they had a big hit on their hands and Egerton's portrayal of Rogers must navigate some treacherous Russian bureaucracy and perilous situations to successfully portray the real story behind how Tetris became the most commercially successful video game ever made.

The Making and Meteoric Rise of Tetris

Image via Apple TV+

Tetris was the brainchild of Russian scientist and game developer, Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 on an Electronika 64. The following year the game was ported to the IBM PC and spread like wildfire throughout the Soviet Union. It was by far the most popular video game in Europe and was right up there with some of the biggest games in the world. Just two years later, in 1987, North America came calling and Tetris expanded to the West, It was an absolute sensation. In 1988, Henk Rogers saw the game at a Las Vegas tradeshow and experienced just how addictive the game is, and decided he would make it his mission to get the licensing rights to the game and spread Tetris to the masses starting with Japan and the rapidly growing company, Nintendo. Roger's company Bullet-Proof Software releases Tetris on the PC and Nintendo Entertainment System.

The game was an immediate sensation selling more than two million copies in a heartbeat. The following year, Rogers negotiates a deal with the gaming giant that includes a cartridge of Tetris with every unit of their new, handheld gaming device, the Gameboy, and more than 35 million copies are sold. Ironically, Henk Rogers and Alexey Pajitnov, who is played by Nikita Yefremov in the film, didn't actually meet for the first time until later 1988 after Tetris had become the most popular video game in the world. The two became fast friends and decided that they would work together in an effort to maximize the fruits of their labor outside the Soviet Union.

RELATED: First 'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Battles the KGB to Bring the Perfect Game to the World

Henk Rogers Wages War Against the Soviet Union

The Soviet Union wasn't about to let the new Moscow-based sensation get out from behind the Iron Curtain of the 1980s without a fight. And Rogers, was more than willing to do whatever was necessary to let the rest of the world in on Russia's growing secret. In fact, Rogers engages in what amounts to a personal Cold War against the communist behemoth. In the film's trailer, Egerton's Rogers battles the enormously powerful and influential KGB who had the resources of a country at their disposal. It is very much a David vs. Goliath-like story and we're hoping it is every bit as compelling.

Tetris should have the very real feeling of being an espionage thriller, only the stakes aren't government secrets or outing the CIA's roster of undercover agents, but the rights to an extremely popular video game. Rogers is warned by his Russian associates to tread lightly as the Soviet government never lets go of state-sponsored technology. It is a communist country after all, and the term "Iron Curtain" came along for a reason.

The Palo Alto Double Murder-Suicide Linked to Tetris

In a recent three-part limited docuseries on the Investigation Discovery Channel entitled "The Tetris Murders", the story of Vladimir Pokhilko and the 1998 alleged murders of his wife and child followed by his own suicide are dissected in depth. By this time, Tetris was an established, global phenomenon and the most lucrative video game ever made. Pokhilko worked right beside Pajitnov as a key contributor to the development of Tetris dating back to the early 80s. With the help of Rogers, he and Pajitnov were able to escape the Soviet Union and become United States citizens. The three would go on to form an electronics engineering firm in Silicon Valley called Animatek.

In 1998, police were called to the affluent Palo Alto neighborhood where he lived with his wife, Yelena, and 12-year-old son, Peter. Upon their arrival, Palo Alto detectives discovered a grisly scene. Yelena and Peter were both bludgeoned and stabbed to death, and Vladimir was found in another room with a deep gash in his neck that was initially thought to be self-inflicted. The knife was still firmly in Pokhilko's hand as he lay face down in a pool of his own blood. The scene suggested that Pokhilko had violently murdered his wife and child and subsequently killed himself. But over the years, suspicion has been raised by various forensic pathologists and the crime scene investigators who worked the case whether it was more than what it appeared to be.

A Staged Triple Murder?

Image via Apple TV+

Theories have been floating around for the last 25 years about the validity of the original coroner's report that Pokhilko killed his wife and child and then committed suicide. Most of those theories involve a connection between the computer engineer and co-developer of Tetris and the Russian mafia. Several holes have been punched into the original ruling, and instead, point to a third party or parties that invaded the home and killed the entire family. Forensic evidence supports these theories along with several reputed coroners and pathologists.

It is just another bizarre twist in the story of Tetris, and why it makes for an intriguing film premise. Was Pokhilko in debt to the Russian mafia? Was it a staged hit? Was it even related to Tetris? These are still questions that may never be answered, but we are looking forward to the new Apple TV+, Taron Egerton-led drama about the surprising true story behind the gaming sensation.