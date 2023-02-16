Tetris was a worldwide sensational game played everywhere by everyone in the late 80s. Gamers spent countless hours playing the puzzle game. Now, if you don’t know about Tetris or are too young to know what the buzz was about, a movie based on the game will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on March 31. The trailer for Tetris was released today, giving audiences a glimpse of what the movie is all about.

With the release of The Last of Us, a series based on an action-adventure survival game of the same name, and the upcoming release of Super Mario Bros. Movie—and now Tetris—it seems 2023 is the year of game movies. However, unlike the other game movies, Tetris isn’t based on the game plot. It is actually based on how the game was made into the sensation it became in the 80s. You are probably thinking a genius inventor fought for his dreams despite people not believing in him—the making of Tetris is that and so much more. It involves the KGB, Cold War, legal battles, and a very determined man.

Tetris tells the true life story of how Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers made Tetris into a game played all around the world. Rogers discovered Tetris in 1988 and risked his life traveling to the Soviet Union to meet inventor Alexey Pajitnov in hopes of bringing the game to the masses. Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn even described the upcoming movie as a mix of The Big Short meets Bridge of Spies.

In the released trailer, viewers will get a glimpse of what Vaughn meant by The Big Short meets Bridge of Spies as it introduces Rogers (Taron Egerton), the game designer who believes Tetris is the perfect game. Becoming obsessed with the game's magic, Rogers is seen pitching the game to everyone and anyone until he meets with the inventors of Game Boy. Promising to bring them the rights to Tetris, Rogers travels to Moscow during the Cold War to meet the inventor, Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov), inviting the wrath of the KGB into his life and that of his family.

The Apple original film is directed by Jon S. Braid. Tetris stars Moyo Akande, Toby Jones, Sofya Lebedeva, Rick Yune, Igor Grabuzov, Ken Yamamura, Miles Barrow, Aaron Vodovoz, and Leva Andrejevaite. The biographical film is written by Noah Pink and produced by Vaughn, Claudia Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Gregor Cameron, and Len Blavatnik. It is executive produced by Lain MacKenzie.

Tetris will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on March 31. Checkout the trailer below: