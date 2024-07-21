The Big Picture Celebrate 50 years of terror with the new Texas Chain Saw Massacre Collector's Edition steelbook.

50 years later, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is still one of the scariest horror films ever made. The slasher franchise, alongside its central villain Leatherface, has spent the last five decades in countless sequels, physical media editions, toys and video games. Just last year, the series got its first video game in almost 40 years with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (2023) from Gun Interactive. Now, in honor of Leatherface’s half century milestone, the game is getting a new horrifying Collector’s Edition steelbook which includes the original classic film on 4K Blu-ray.

This blood-soaked package features a steelbook designed by Gary Pullin, a physical copy of the game, exclusive trading cards and a bunch of killer in-game DLC. However, the main star of this package is the 1974 film in 4K. It’s unclear if this is a new transfer or the one previously done last year by Dark Sky Films. However, it is being labeled as “50th anniversary 4K Blu-ray” in the image provided. It would make sense for them to include Dark Sky’s version as they recently unveiled their 50th anniversary apparel collection for Texas Chainsaw.

Sun-Soaked Horror Has Never Looked Better

While Tobe Hooper’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a very dirty looking film, making it one of the harder horror films of its time to transfer to the format, Dark Sky’s 4K treatment smartly kept its authentic grimy appeal. Leatherface didn’t get cleaned up too much or share the same fate as some of the poorer 4K upscales, like say, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The hellish charm of the first film is found in its fun house-like, nauseating, atmosphere. A major part of this nightmare takes place in broad daylight. At times, it feels like if you stare at it for too long you’ll succumb to heat stroke. That was the brilliance of Daniel Pearl's chilling cinematography. Then, when you pair it with the disturbing set and sound design, no film in the last 50 years has matched the pure eeriness of Texas Chain Saw. Its real-world, documentary-like, style changed the genre forever.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently streaming for free on Tubi. The most recent film in the franchise, simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is also doing its own modern chainsaw dance over on Netflix. As for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game Collector’s Edition anniversary steelbook, you can pre-order at most retailers like Best Buy for $99.99 USD.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) A group of friends traveling through rural Texas encounter a family of deranged cannibals, including the terrifying Leatherface. As they explore an old homestead, they are systematically hunted down in gruesome ways. The film culminates in a harrowing chase and a desperate escape attempt by the last survivor, Sally, who narrowly evades the murderous Leatherface. Release Date October 11, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kim Henkel , Tobe Hooper Website https://thetexaschainsawmassacre.com/ Franchise The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Cinematographer Daniel Pearl Producer Tobe Hooper Production Company Vortex Expand

