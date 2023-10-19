While horror fans are in the middle of their Halloween watches, one film that everyone needs to watch one time in their life is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The 1974 Tobe Hooper classic has had an amazing 2023 thus far with the film getting multiple new 4K releases, board games, a video game, and action figures. Now, just ahead of the franchise’s 50th anniversary celebrations next year, Turbine Media has announced a new 4K edition of Texas Chain Saw jammed packed with blood-soaked goodies that’ll have any horror fan screaming.

The three-disc 4K mediabook combo pack features the iconic slaughter family on the cover basking out in the Texas sun. Leatherface, The Hitchhiker, The Cook, Grandpa, and Grandma are all here to greet their ill-fated guests. The release doesn’t have any new special features, but it includes four audio commentaries, multiple making-of documentaries and interviews, outtakes and deleted scenes, and a tour of the Texas Chain Saw house. The latter of which is now a restaurant in honor of Hooper. This is a German release so the two Blu-ray discs are region locked, but the 4K disc is region free.

50 Years of ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’

Image via Bryanston Pictures

While films like Halloween and Friday the 13th have become more mainstream over the decades, no slasher from that era has instilled as much fear into its audience then the original Texas Chain Saw. Whether it was Hooper’s mind-bending direction, Daniel Pearl's unearthly cinematography, or the disturbing sound design, Leatherface will have you shaking till the credits roll. The way the film is shot like it’s a true-crime documentary also goes a long way to make sleep with the light on for the foreseeable future. It’s just an intimately disgusting film in the best way possible, and you’ll never want to move in fear of being cut by the set design's sharp sense of maddening imagery. Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the equivalent of climbing a barbed wire fence on a 100 degree sun-soaked summer day. That’s why it’s in the conversation with The Exorcist and The Shining as one of the scariest films ever made.

When Does ‘Texas Chain Saw’ Release on 4K?

Turbine Media’s 4K Texas Chain Saw Massacre mediabook will be released on October 26, 2023. You can preview the set down below, and it can currently be pre-ordered on their website.