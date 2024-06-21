The Big Picture Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Texas Chain Saw Massacre with Dark Sky Selects' disturbing anniversary collection.

The iconic design features Leatherface, Sally Hardesty, and other key characters from the original film.

This top shelf slasher, known for its demented funhouse effect, can be streamed for free on Tubi and Netflix.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is considered one of the scariest horror films ever made. A part of the original group of classic slashers, the haunting film turns 50-years-old in 2024. Because of that, the Tobe Hooper directed nightmare has been receiving new 4K releases, action figures, and clothing lines. Now, Dark Sky Selects is joining the cannibal party with their new disturbing anniversary collection.

The main design for the collection features a collage of dreadful images from Texas Chain Saw. Leatherface is front and center revving up his chainsaw as they chase the final girl, Sally Hardesty, who’s seen falling over herself in terror just like in the original film. Around them are other key characters, like The Hitchhiker cutting his hand, Grandpa and Pam. The latter of which was one of Sally's friends and a victim of Leatherface. Her meat hook-freezer combo kill remains one of the more memorable in horror history. The design is topped off with the main characters’ van, skulls, and the orange blood-red Texas backdrop that’s drenched nature pops off the main black base color. This epic scream-worthy image is featured on a poster, t-shirt and hat in the collection. The final two pieces of the set, an additional hat and t-shirt, put the stunning Texas Chain Saw 50th anniversary logo on full display. In the 0 part of the 50 Leatherface is cleverly seen doing his iconic chainsaw dance against the sunset. This is just like the final moments of the slasher. The shirts and hats will be $30 USD while the poster will be $35. Dark Sky Films also put Texas Chain Saw on 4K Blu-ray for the first time early last year.

The First Slasher of its Kind

Close

While Halloween and Friday the 13th have the slasher crown, Texas Chain Saw debuted four years earlier than the former in 1974 alongside Black Christmas. It’s a tame slasher compared to what we know from the slasher franchise today. However, from Hooper’s razor sharp direction to Danial Pearl’s thick atmosphere that feels like it could draw blood from a simple touch to the morbid set designs, Texas Chain Saw remains a top shelf slasher. In the 50 years since, the series has seen multiple sequels and a remake, but nothing has come close to the demented funhouse effect that the original possesses. The “true story”, real world, nature of it has only gotten better with age. Also, in addition to the films, the franchise released a successful online multiplayer video game last year that let horror fans take on the Leatherface persona.

Where’s ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Streaming?

Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently streaming for free on Tubi, while the latest entry in the series, simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is streaming on Netflix. Before your next Leatherface marathon, you can order Dark Sky’s Texas Chain Saw 50th anniversary collection on their website.