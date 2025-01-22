Horror has long been the perfect genre for the action figure market. With so many killer icons and colorful characters, there's an endless amount of blood-soaked source material to mine from. Leading the way in the last number of years has been NECA with their Ultimate line of seven-inch horror figures. Whether it be their depiction of the classic Universal Monsters or slasher favorites, there are more than a few things for genre fans to scream about. Now, to start off 2025, NECA has unveiled their latest Ultimate figure based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The new figure for Texas Chain Saw Massacre is Leatherface, with the 50th anniversary piece seeing the killer in his most popular attire.

That would be with his yellow apron, blue tie and beat up skin mask. This was the outfit he wore the first time we laid eyes on this main member of what would be known as the Sawyer aka the Slaughter Family in the franchise. The figure also comes with a handful of deadly accessories that make up two different looks. Alongside his yellow apron, Leatherface features a second blue apron with white spots and an alternative female face mask head sculpt. Alongside that are the villain’s traditional weapons, like his bloody yellow chainsaw, knife, meat cleaver, small hammer and a meat hook. The figure comes with additional interchangeable hands, a spoon and a bracelet as well. This isn't the first time NECA has brought Leatherface to life, but the updated design is sure to make fans of the film very happy. He's just the latest piece in NECA’s anniversary collection, which has included the dreaded Hitchhiker and a batch of Tooney Terrors.

The Slasher Sub-Genre’s Most Disturbing Dinner