There are a ton of iconic horror classics celebrating major anniversaries this year. One of the films on the top of that blood-soaked list is Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The 1974 backwoods slasher defined the “grindhouse” films of the era and redefined the genre for many generations to come. Companies have been honoring the franchise in 2024 with new physical media releases, Funko Pops, apparel collections, and action figures. Now NECA has just unveiled two new figures to close out Texas Chain Saw’s massive year.

The figures in question are Leatherface and his brother Nubbin Sawyer or, as the audience knows him better, “The Hitchhiker.” While NECA has released a few figures of this famed slasher killer in the past, this particular figure depicts “Pretty Woman Leatherface” and how the character appears in the final act of the original nightmare. These are eight-inch scale figures with the character's apparel made of soft cloth material. Leatherface can be seen in his suit from the dinner scene and final chase sequence while wearing a female facemask. He comes with his signature yellow chainsaw and a slaughterhouse hammer. The Hitchhiker, who has blood running down his face and arm just like in the film, comes with his straight razor, satchel, and camera. Pre-orders for both figures began earlier this week at retailers and will ship in May 2025.

