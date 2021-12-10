After more than 30 years away from the role, Hodder picks up the chainsaw once more.

One of the biggest surprises at The Game Awards was the reveal of Gun Interactive’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game. The trailer was just a teaser with classic series imagery and a disturbing sepia tone filter lurking over the footage, but that was all fans needed to get excited. With the end of the trailer seeing Leatherface rev up his chainsaw and “smile” for the camera, this left people wondering who would be playing Leatherface? Well now we know the answer and it has a franchise veteran returning to the role. Fangoria has reported Leatherface will be played by Kane Hodder, known for playing Jason Voorhees in the latter part of the Friday the 13th franchise.

Hodder has played Jason in Friday the 13th Part 7: The New Bloods, Friday the 13th Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, Jason X. However, he is not just known for Jason, as he has been an actor and stuntman for various horror films since the early 80s. This includes being the stunt performer for Leatherface in the 1990 sequel Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3.

He is not the most famous actor who has dawned the skin face mask as the late Gunner Hansen made this character what it is today in the original 1974 film and many actors have played Leatherface since, but Hodder’s resume speaks for itself. After the goofier The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, he helped bring the scary insanity back to the character, and with more than 30 years away from the role it is exciting to think about what he will bring to the table.

This is not the first time Hodder will be working with Gun Interactive, as he did Jason’s motion capture work for their Friday the 13th: The Game. This new The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game does not have a release date as of yet, but it is set to come out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Gun Interactive looks to deliver the same monster versus prey multiplayer gameplay we loved from the studio's Friday the 13th: The Game and hopefully Hodder will grace us with endless chainsaw dances.

