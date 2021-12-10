This will be the first licensed game for the franchise since 1983.

From Gun Interactive, the makers of both Layers of Fear and Friday the 13th, comes a brand new multiplayer game based on another iconic horror franchise. The upcoming title is based on the 1974 film Texas Chain Saw Massacre and has been revealed with a brand new teaser trailer.

The trailer was revealed on the pre-show of the Game Awards 2021 by Gun Interactive, who is partnering with Sumo Nottingham, to bring a stand-alone Texas Chain Saw Massacre to life. The new teaser trailer sees a CG trailer making its way through rural Texas, eventually settling on a house in the middle of nowhere. The camera makes its way down to the basement where a body is shown hanging upside down, hanging from a hook. Stepping out of the shadows is Leatherface with his signature chainsaw as he screams into the camera.

The game will be an asymmetrical multiplayer which will borrow the killer vs. survivors framework present in titles such as their previous game Friday the 13th and the upcoming title Dragonball Breakers as well as Dead by Daylight, which saw Leatherface added as a guest character in 2017. This will be the first licensed game for the franchise since 1983.

"It's no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favorite horror film ever created," said Ronnie Hobbs, Gun Interactive creative director, in the official release. "Having the chance to really dive into the world of this IP with the team from Gun and working with Sumo to bring this vision to life has been almost surreal. I can't wait for everyone to see more of what we're doing."

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game does not currently have a release window, but will be launching on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can watch the brand new trailer for the upcoming horror multiplayer game down below.

