One of the scariest films in history is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre directed by Tobe Hooper, partly because of the creepy farmhouse the iconic slasher was shot at. Now, after some uncertainty about the location’s future, horror fans will be happy to know that Leatherface’s original home is being preserved.

With the famous horror location being up for sale in the last number of months, there was fear that the house would be torn down. Just last month, one of the film’s stars, Allen Danziger, brought the concerns to light on social media. However, the new owners announced that they would be renovating the location as well as protecting its “history and integrity”. There’s also a community space planned for the property, with renovations starting immediately. For the last number of years, the filming location acted as both a hotel and restaurant, The Antlers Inn and Grand Central Café. It has been a must-stop destination for any horror fan.

Because of that, it's great to hear that horror history is being preserved with the new owners. While Halloween and Friday the 13th are more recognizable names, Texas Chain Saw arguably started what we know as today as the golden age of slashers. Everything, from Hooper’s horrific direction to Daniel Pearl’s uneasy fun house cinematography to the ghastly production design, makes the original film such a satisfyingly traumatizing experience. The house in particular is atmospheric horror at its finest. Leatherface’s cage was full of disturbing animal bones, dried up human flesh, and sadistic trophies. Whether it's Leatherface’s introduction with that infamous sliding cellar door or the sickening dinner scene, this farmhouse is home to some of horror's most emotionally brutal moments.

Texas Chainsaw as a franchise has seen many iterations over the years, some more memorable than others, but nothing will ever beat the hopeless feeling the original gave horror fans. Its sun-soaked terrors are still morbidly unique for today’s standards. Earlier this year, 48 years after the original’s release, the franchise was revived on Netflix. While the blood-soaked reception was mixed at best by both critics and fans alike, the ending promised fans that Leatherface was returning to his original home. The shot of the iconic slasher villain slowly walking down the road to that lonely farmhouse was chilling. Hopefully, if we do get a sequel to that latest installment, we’ll see the return of this haunting location.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is arguably more popular than ever. The original was just announced to be coming to 4K next year and there’s a game releasing in 2023 as well. However, there’s no place like home. To celebrate this spine tingling news, you can read the full Daily Trib article about Leatherface’s farmhouse. You can also watch The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on all major rental services. The trailer can be viewed down below