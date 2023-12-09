The Big Picture Spooky Pinball LLC has released a Texas Chain Saw Massacre-themed pinball machine, capturing the terrifying atmosphere of the horror classic.

The pinball machine pays homage to the 1974 film, featuring nods to iconic scenes and references. Fans will be thrilled with the attention to detail and Easter eggs scattered throughout the game.

Spooky Pinball has a history of blending horror with pinball, with a previous release based on the Halloween franchise.

Ready your wrists to move the flippers quickly if you want a chance of survival as a The Texas Chain Saw Massacre-themed pinball machine is on the way. Grab a piece of head-cheese and chow down while feasting your eyes on a teaser that introduces the newest piece of horror-based gaming machinery from Spooky Pinball LLC. With so many references to the original Tobe Hooper 1974 classic, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for the entire trailer to not miss any of the Easter eggs.

Clocking in at over three minutes in length, Spooky Pinball went above and beyond by paying homage to the fan-favorite slasher in the trailer, ensuring that no detail was left out of the arcade game. Surprisingly, this is not the only Texas Chain Saw Massacre game fans have received this year. Eerie music plays while the camera cuts to areas around the cabinet, showing nods to the film, including a bloodied meat grinder, a human-sized cooler, and – of course – the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface himself. Capturing the terrifying atmosphere of the movie, the cabinet is seen spinning in circles of chaos to distract the player from their winning streak.

Habitrails wind their way around the inside of the cabinet as well, while the backglass and side panels feature recognizable scenes of the depraved family sadistically murdering the young travelers. Meanwhile, bonuses reference the unforgettable opening hitchhiker scene and the gas station’s “mystery meat.” And, these mentions are just the tip of the iceberg, as the longer you look, the more references jump out at you.

Horror and Pinball – A Match Made in Horror Paradise

Although this is Spooky Pinball’s first take on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the company has long enjoyed blending the genre with the beloved arcade game. In the past, they’ve brought fans themed experiences from other classics, including Halloween and Scooby-Doo, also celebrating the directorial work of gore and guts aficionado, Rob Zombie. The timing for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre release is perfect as the film recently received a 4K special edition back in October. Fans of other slashers, like the Child’s Play franchise, can also dig into different companies, such as Zen Studios’ Pinball M for all of their pinball horror needs.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre pinball game, which arrived on December 8, is the perfect gift for the horror and pinball lover in your life. Besides – what could be better than immersing yourself in the twisted story while still at a safe distance from Leatherface? Check out the game’s trailer below and head to the website here to order your Standard Edition cabinet or Collector's Edition game. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is now streaming on Peacock.

