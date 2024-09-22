Fifty years ago, in 1974, director Tobe Hooper shocked the world with his film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It was ruthless in its violence with the tale of Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) and his wild family stalking a group of young adults on the outskirts of a small Texas town. Leatherface became one of horror's most iconic villains because of it, and a plethora of sequels followed. Some, like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2, also directed by Hooper, and the 2003 reboot, are surprisingly pretty good, while others, like Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, are best avoided. Then there's 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D. Starring Alexandra Daddario, it had an interesting premise of being a direct sequel to the first film, ignoring all the other follow-ups to the original. However, not only did it botch that with a horrible twist ending, but the filmmakers somehow completely messed up the year it takes place in, confusing everyone who watched it.

'Texas Chainsaw 3D' Focuses on a Character Who Was a Baby During the First Film

Image via Lionsgate

Texas Chainsaw 3D starts right after the events of the first film, where Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) is the only survivor of the mayhem caused by Leatherface's family after a truck driver helps her and another truck picks her up, as she barely escapes Leatherface's saw. It's neat to see the setting of the 1974 original recreated, down to the house and even the semi-truck. The police and townsfolk show up at the Sawyer house for some justice, setting the home ablaze during a shootout that sees several members of the family killed. Everyone is presumed dead, but a little baby girl is found alive and taken in by a family. Texas Chainsaw 3D then picks up years later with this girl now grown, and going by the name Heather Miller (Daddario). When her grandmother dies, Heather finds out that she was adopted and that she has an inheritance waiting for her in the form of the Sawyer family farm. Little does she know that a long-lost cousin of hers, who we know as Leatherface, is alive and well in the home. That's an interesting idea for a sequel, which makes it a shame that the filmmakers royally screwed it up.

'Texas Chainsaw 3D' Is Set in the Wrong Year

The events of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre occurred in 1973 when Heather was a baby, so we can assume she was born no sooner than 1972. In 2013, when Texas Chainsaw 3D was released, the actress playing her grown up, Alexandra Daddario, was 27 years old. That would have made it the year 2000 or before in the movie, but with Heather and all of her friends portrayed as younger, we can guess that it's supposed to be the mid to late 90s.

There would have been no problem with that at all except that it's very clearly not the late 1990s in Texas Chainsaw 3D. Not only do we see a cop on an iPhone, but in other scenes, you can see modern cars from 2013 in the background over and over again, and modern hip-hop is being played on the radio. Then there's the tombstone for her grandmother that Heather stands in front of, with the death date clearly reading September 29, 2012. This means that Heather and all of her friends are meant to be 40 years old, which they clearly are not. It's great filmmaking when a movie can seamlessly take us back to another time, but Texas Chainsaw 3D is so lazy that, after the opening scene, it doesn't even try.

The Writer of 'Texas Chainsaw 3D' Speaks About That Messed Up Timeline

Close

Texas Chainsaw 3D does try to be a scary horror movie, and while Dan Yeager does a great job as a frightening Leatherface, many horror fans have mocked it, in part due to the ending twist where Heather feels sorry for Leatherface and decides to support him, even though he just killed her friends, and in part, due to the confusing timeframe of the plot. If you can't accurately and realistically place yourself in the film, how can you let it affect you? During a 2018 interview with Agony Booth, co-writer Adam Marcus (Jason Goes to Hell) spoke about what went wrong. He said that Lionsgate wanted a direct sequel, which excited him because he loved the first movie. In fact, Tobe Hooper even read his script and loved it. If Marcus loves The Texas Chain Saw Massacre so much, then why did he butcher the timeline so badly and why didn't Tobe Hooper notice the mistake in the script? That's because Marcus didn't mess it up:

“Our draft took place in the early 1990s, but the finished film took place now, which makes no sense. The original film was in the 1970s, and the main character is in her twenties, which is why the script took place in the ’90s. It didn’t make any logical sense, and it’s frustrating."

If you want to blame someone for the error, then it appears you have to look at Lionsgate and director John Luessenhop. It's unfortunate that such a big mistake was made because if you change that and take away Heather's cringeworthy line at the end, Texas Chainsaw 3D is one of the more inventful and entertaining sequels in the franchise.

Texas Chainsaw 3D is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK