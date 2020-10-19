First Poster for the New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel Reveals a Terrifying Leatherface

Fans of the long-running Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise were treated to a nice surprise on Monday when the first poster for the new sequel was revealed. The great poster unveiling began as a clue buried in the trailer for the Call of Duty Season 6 special event “The Haunting of Verdansk,” which led players to the official Texas Chainsaw Massacre site and the new poster.

The poster for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie takes a simple, abstract approach to filling us with dread. We only get a watercolor-like depiction of Leatherface with some text: “In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history. In 2021, the face of madness returns.” It’s worth noting an official title for the sequel has yet to be revealed.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel will serve as a continuation to the story begun in Tobe Hooper‘s 1974 feature film. Cinematographer David Blue Garcia (Tejano) serves as director, working from a script written by Chris Devlin (Cobweb). Garcia notably replaced The Dig directing duo Andy and Ryan Tohill just one week into production back in August. Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) serves as a producer. The cast of the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie includes Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), Jolyon Coy (War & Peace), and Moe Dunford (Vikings). Plot details for the new sequel are unclear but I’m sure it’s no stretch to say there will be plenty of gore, screams, and dismemberment at the hands of serial killer and horror icon Leatherface, who is back to haunt us all.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released in 2021. Check out the haunting new poster below. For more, here’s our 2021 movie release calendar.

