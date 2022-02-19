Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time and a classic of the slasher subgenre. As is usually the case with extremely successful and memorable films, it has inspired a great slew of sequels, remakes, and reboots ever since its release in 1974, from 1986’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 to 2017’s Leatherface. Now, the franchise is the latest to receive the legacy sequel treatment that has already been given to the Halloween and Scream universes. Directed by David Blue Garcia, Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre uses the same approach as David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween, ignoring all movies that came after 1974 and serving as a direct sequel to Hooper’s original film. Texas Chainsaw Massacre brings back old characters and introduces us to fresh faces, ready to be slaughtered by Leatherface (Mark Burnham). It also offers fans of the franchise numerous throwbacks to the film that started it all, from the very first scene to the ending — or, shall we say, endings?

Much like the 1974 movie, the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre starts with a voice-over narration by John Larroquette. This time, however, instead of a text scroll, what we see on-screen is the trailer for a true crime documentary about the murders committed by the Sawyer family in the 1970s, of which the sole survivor was Sally Hardesty. Played originally by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014, the massacre’s final girl is now portrayed by Olwen Fouéré. When the trailer ends, the camera zooms out, revealing a TV set in a gas station in the middle of nowhere, very similar to the one from 1974 except for the chainsaw memorabilia scattered all over the convenience store.

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre takes place 50 years after the franchise’s original film. The plot follows a pair of young entrepreneurs — Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and Dante (Jacob Latimore) — who are moving to the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, in the hope of escaping big city violence and making money out of the sales of the abandoned properties. The two are accompanied by Dante’s fiancée, Ruth (Nell Hudson), and Melody’s teenage sister, Lila (Elsie Fisher), who has recently survived a school shooting.

Upon arriving at Harlow, Melody and Dante discover that the town isn’t as empty as they thought it would be. Besides the local caretaker, Richter (Moe Dunford), they also find an elderly woman (Alice Krige) living in a derelict orphanage with her last remaining charge, now an adult man whose face we never see. Melody and Dante have a falling out with the woman regarding the ownership of the house, and the police intervenes. The woman feels ill, and the officers decide to take her to the hospital alongside her faceless companion and Ruth, who tags along to make sure everything is alright - a terrible decision, since, after the lady draws her last breath, the man from the orphanage reveals himself to be none other than Leatherface. Most likely a teenager at the time of the first massacre, he was taken to the orphanage sometime after the events of the 1974 movie.

Surrounded by dead cops, Ruth watches as Leatherface cuts off the old woman’s face and puts it on as a mask. Before being butchered herself, she manages to send out a distress signal through the police radio. Her warning eventually reaches Sally, who gears up to leave her secluded home and take her revenge on the man that terrorized her all those years ago.

When we first see Sally — apart, of course, from the documentary trailer in the first scene — she’s cutting a pig open in a shed. This is already a subtle reference to the original Chainsaw Massacre, since Leatherface made sounds reminiscent of a pig squealing and the Sawyer family owned a slaughterhouse. When she enters her pickup truck to drive to Harlow, she opens the visor and takes out a picture of her teenage group of friends — the same Polaroid taken by Edwin Neal’s hitchhiker, that mysteriously survived being burned.

Meanwhile, back in Harlow, the bank representative and the potential buyers arrive for the auction of the local properties. Upon learning of the old lady’s death, Richter takes the car keys from Melody and Dante, stating that he won’t allow them to leave the town unless they can prove they are the actual owners of the orphanage - which they aren’t. As they look for the ownership papers inside the house, Leatherface arrives, and the carnage begins. Melody and Lila are already the sole survivors when Sally drives into town. She tells the girls to get into her car, but just like the first truck that stopped for Sally in the 1974 movie wasn’t the one that offered her a ride to freedom, Melody and Lila still have to wait before they can consider themselves safe from harm. After all, Sally is much more interested in payback than she is in getting anyone out of Harlow, and she even suggests using the sisters as bait.

Finally face to Leatherface with her former tormentor, Sally asks him if he remembers her. When he remains unresponsive, she laughs and asks again. Once more, the movie calls back to its predecessor. When Sally finally manages to hitch a ride away from the Sawyer home, she looks back at a distraught Leatherface, crying her eyes out. Amidst the tears, however, a loud, nervous laughter comes out, and she drives away half-horrified, half-mocking her would-be killer.

Sally chases Leatherface around Harlow, and eventually relents and gives her car keys to the sisters. However, Melody crashes the car in Richter’s shop and is nearly killed by Leatherface. She’s saved by Lila, who tries to shoot the killer with one of Richter’s guns, but unfortunately fails. Lila then runs outside, where a wounded Sally manages to hit Leatherface with a bullet, forcing him to take cover in an abandoned movie theater. But, as it turns out, Sally Hardesty was no match for Leatherface. Before dying, she gives Lila her shotgun, passing over the final girl torch, and warns her not to run. “If you run,” Sally says, “he’ll never stop haunting you” — a message that applies also to Lila’s previous traumas.

Inside the movie theater, Lila manages to hit Leatherface a couple of times, but to no avail. It’s Melody that incapacitates him with his own chainsaw. The killer falls into a pool of still water and seems to be gone for good. Alas, this couldn’t be farthest from the truth. The two sisters run to Dante’s smart car and turn it on autopilot before opening the sunroof and letting out a sigh of relief. Almost immediately, Leatherface reaches in and pulls Melody out of the car. He chops off her head with the chainsaw as the car drives away, with Lila looking back horrified from the sunroof. Much like Sally in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, she is out of Leatherface’s reach and will soon be safe. This time, however, Leatherface isn’t angry as the car drives away, but proudly showing off his prize, Melody’s disembodied head.

The credits roll right after this scene, but this isn’t the last we see of Leatherface. If you wait patiently or advance to the end of the final credits, there’s a bonus scene in which Leatherface is walking down a deserted back road, chainsaw in hand, towards an old house. Though somewhat more run-down, the house bears a striking resemblance to the one in which Sally’s group of friends met their collective fate in the 1974 film. After losing his surrogate mother and the orphanage he called home, could Leatherface be returning to his roots? And, if so, what will he find? Though the Sawyer family was killed in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, David Blue Garcia seems to have erased all sequels to the original Hooper movie from his timeline. Thus, it is quite possible that Leatherface will run into at least some of his equally murderous siblings if that is actually his family home. Even Grandpa (originally played by John Dugan) still has a chance of being alive, considering that he was already well over a hundred years old in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The only one that is certainly dead is the hitchhiker, identified in the following films as Nubbins, who was run over by a truck while chasing Sally. Who knows? Maybe there will soon be more chainsaw massacres on the way.

