The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the most celebrated horror films in history. The Tobe Hooper directed slasher was ahead of its time in so many ways and introduced the horrifying Leatherface to the world. After almost 50 years of terror, the film’s finally coming to 4K Blu-ray in 2023 from Dark Sky Films. However, they're not the only chainsaw game in town as now Second Sight has announced a new 4K box set release for the iconic grindhouse slasher that’s coming in April.

The limited-edition box set is loaded to the brim with special features including a handful of new additions that will make any classic horror fan salivate. The new features include a presentation featuring additional restoration work, new Audio commentary by Amanda Reyes and Bill Ackerman, UHD presented in Dolby Vision HDR, and a feature-length documentary produced by Second Sight titled The Legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. There’s also all the special features that have been released on past physical media editions of the film. This includes various audio commentaries, making-of featurettes, outtakes, and deleted scenes.

However, the main selling point of this particular release is the box set itself. Like all past Second Sight editions, Texas Chain Saw comes in a beautiful hard box case that features the original UK VHS artwork. Inside you’ll find nine collectible art cards (three exclusive to Second Sight’s store) and a massive 190-page hardback book featuring over a dozen new essays. Second Sight has always done amazing work. Their box sets for Drive and Robert Eggers’ The Witch being prime examples. However, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a different kind of animal. It set the foundations for what horror fans know as the classic slasher genre today. Before the likes of Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare On Elm Street and Scream, Leatherface gave fear a new terrifying name. To this day, thanks to Hooper’s brilliant direction and Daniel Pearl’s bone chilling cinematography, Texas Chain Saw remains one of the scariest films ever made. Its legacy lives on through other modern grindhouse slashers like Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses and Ti West’s X. That’s why it's great to see Hooper’s original horror masterpiece get the respect it deserves with not just one, but two great physical 4K releases this year.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Second Sight 4K box set is being released on April 10, 2023. It will cost $48, and they’re also releasing a stand alone 4K for $27 and Blu-ray for $16. It’s worth noting that Second Sight is a UK based company. That means if you live outside the UK you’ll need to import these releases, but all 4K discs are region free. You can pre-order The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 4K on Second Sight’s website now. The trailer for this horror classic can be seen down below.