Halloween might be over, but watching horror movies is an all-year affair. There have been so many great classic horror physical media releases this year and 2023 looks to be no different. In a sea of Halloween reveals, Dark Sky Films has announced that they’re bringing Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to 4K Ultra HD in 2023.

That’s all horror fans know for now. There’s no exact release date, cover art, or clarification if this will be a physical release, a VOD release, or both. Whatever the case may be, it is just exciting to know that one of the best horror films ever made is finally coming to 4K. It’s enough for a genre fan to rev up a chainsaw and start dancing in the middle of the street. At this point, most of the major classics from that blood-soaked era like Halloween, Friday the 13th, Black Christmas, and Carrie have or are about to receive the 4K treatment. Even Hooper’s sequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 recently received a 4K box set from Vinegar Syndrome. It’s only fair that the original Chainsaw gets the same chilling makeover.

Texas Chainsaw as a franchise is known as a bloody grindhouse affair. It received new life earlier this year with a Netflix legacy sequel and is even getting a video game in 2023, but the original film will always be one of the keystone slashers. From its thick atmosphere to its brilliant production design to its intense sequences of dreadful horror, Texas Chainsaw is one of the scariest films of all time.

Hooper's work on Texas Chainsaw is truly terrifying. His direction was sharp to the touch, and it's hard to move while watching the film because you fear you’ll draw blood. This slasher is like trying to navigate a barbwire fence while the threat of a blood-filled ocean rises beneath you — all with very little blood ever being shown on screen. To say this film makes you anxious is an understatement and that’s even before you get to the Leatherface of it all. Leatherface in the original film is arguably the scariest slasher villain out of the big four horror franchises. His skin facemask is iconic and things like his now famous chainsaw dance have become staple genre imagery.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a sun-soaked nightmare that inspired many other horror films that we consider classics today. Hooper’s filmography has received renewed appreciation in 2022 thanks to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2, The Funhouse, and Poltergeist coming to 4K. Hopefully, that effect can slice into the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre when it hits 4K next year. Until we get a concrete release date, you can view Dark Sky Films’ vast horror catalog. You can also stream The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Amazon Prime now. The trailer for the film can be viewed down below.