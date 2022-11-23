The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the most iconic horror films of all time. The Tobe Hooper directed slasher that introduced the world to Leatherface is almost 50 years old and in recent years the grind-house backwoods horror show has been receiving a lot of love and new merchandise to celebrate the film’s disturbing legacy. Now Trick or Treat Studios is adding a scary new board game to Texas Chainsaw’s ever-growing list of products

.

The game appropriately titled “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Game” was designed by Scott Rogers with illustration work done by Terry Wolfinger. The game takes you through the events of the 1974 film as you and three friends recreate the scenes, This starts with your van running out of gas which leaves you in a survival mode as Leatherface and his family aren’t too far behind. The players work together to fend off this iconic family with the game having you pull tokens from a “gruesome bag” to perform actions. However, if you take on too many tokens this will make Leatherface angry and horror fans know what happens when you make this skin mask-wearing maniac mad. A chase and chainsaw death are certain to follow. The game itself lasts around an hour which you have to be 14 or older to play.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to this day is still considered to many horror fans as the scariest film ever made. There's a good reason for that. Hooper created a film that, paired with Daniel Pearl’s sickening cinematography, draws blood if you dare to touch it. The film endlessly terrifies with its brilliantly grotesque imagery, sound design, and eerie documentary-like quality. From the very first second, when you hear John Larroquette’s haunting narration of the events to come, you’re anxiously sweating. That intense feeling only grows as time goes on which makes Leatherface’s introduction one for the horror ages. While the franchise has seen many iterations since 1974, nothing hits you like the emotionally brutal original.

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

RELATED: The 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ House Will Be Preserved By Its New Owners

Texas Chainsaw as a brand is arguably more popular than ever. The series received a new Netflix entry earlier this year and, in 2023 alone, the original film is coming to 4K for the first time and is receiving a video game on top of this board game. You can Pre-order "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Game" on Trick or Treat’s website for $59.95. It’s set to release on March 31, 2023. The box art for the game and the trailer for the 1974 original can be viewed down below. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime now.