You can escape from Leatherface and The Bride, but not from the nightmares...

Universal Studios has announced two new additions to their Halloween Horror Nights inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie franchise and the iconic Universal monster, the Bride of Frankenstein. Both the Bride of Frankenstein and the killer Leatherface will haunt the visitors in brand new mazes, available this fall at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

In The Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze, visitors will be chased by Leatherface himself, while they try to escape the horrible fate of becoming food for the Sawyer family of cannibals. Those who don’t want to fall victim to Leatherface’s chainsaw will have to find their way through some familiar scenes, including the dilapidated gas station and the old farmhouse featured in the 1974’s original movie.

RELATED:‌ 'The Haunting of Hill House' Maze Debuting at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights — Watch a Teaser Now

In The Bride of Frankenstein Lives attraction, the visitors will go back to where the 1935 classic film The Bride of Frankenstein left off, as the Bride tries to do whatever it takes to bring Dr. Frankenstein’s monster back to life. Her quest to find eternal life comes at a high cost, though, and visitors will have to fight for their lives if they wish to escape the deranged scientist.

Besides two new mazes inspired by some of their most iconic properties, Universal Studios also announced they will bring Beetlejuice’s haunted house to life. Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures and Tim Burton’s Academy Award-winning horror-fantasy film, the new attraction will be available only at Universal Orlando.

Halloween Horror Nights will open on September 3 in Orlando and September 9 in Hollywood and will run at both locations on select nights until October 31. Check the teasers for the new Halloween Horror Nights attractions below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Watch: WB Studio Tour in Hollywood Adds DC Universe and Harry Potter Props, Costumes, and Memorable Photo Opportunities

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Y: The Last Man' Teaser Shows the Dangers of Gender Inequality It's a man's world... until it isn't.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (442 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo