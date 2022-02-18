Elsie Fisher calls her breakout hit, Eighth Grade, a horror movie and she’s not wrong about that, but right now it’s time to welcome her to the slasher subgenre via one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time, Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In David Blue Garcia’s 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, Fisher plays Lila. She’s unenthusiastically tagging along with her big sister Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and her friends as they travel to Harlow, Texas to kick off a new business endeavor. They’re hoping to transform the rundown down into a refuge for young adults who’d rather not live in the city anymore. However, soon after arriving in Harlow, their entitlement angers a local resident, Leatherface, turning their big day into an epic bloodbath.

Image via Netflix

With the film now available to watch on Netflix, Fisher joined us for a chat about her experience going head-to-head with Leatherface. In Lila’s case, her past significantly influences the choices she makes while in Harlow because Lila is the survivor of a school shooting. Here's what Fisher said about tackling such a complex component of the character within a slasher movie story:

“Her whole backstory was really important for me to get right and bring as much nuance as I could to it. Of course this is a genre film, so that’s not necessarily the focus, but I think being the survivor of a school shooting, that’s unfortunately quite common in my age group. I did a lot of research, just what people were like. It was big for me for her to not be defined by her trauma and still be allowed to be a little asshole teenager, especially to her sister, because then it just brings it full circle, and then you’re also still rooting for her to maybe not die, I hope.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Releases Soundtrack By 'Hereditary' Composer Colin Stetson

Given the fact that the sister relationship and the chemistry between Fisher and Yarkin was a personal favorite part of the movie, I had to ask Fisher about what she appreciated most about Yarkin as a scene partner. Here’s what she said:

“She was really great. I think she was very present, which not every actor even knows how to be. That’s a big thing for me. So she was always present, always open to collaboration, which is also very important for a scene partner. She also kept the environment very light, which ended up being very important for shooting something that has such a dark tone as this one. We had a lot of late nights where it was just the two of us and we’d do a lot of kinda of going crazy with each other, keeping each other as sane as we could with humor.”

Image via Netflix

Melody and Lila go through one traumatic Leatherface encounter after the next, but the crown jewel of this new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie is that downright vicious bus attack. It’s an extensive set piece that requires a significant amount of actors, blood, and complicated blocking in a confined space, but Fisher insisted that the actual filming of that scene wasn’t the challenging part. It was all the blood that came after it.

“Even though it’s quite intense, the amount of time that me and Sarah were on the bus was relatively short. I think that sequence also, as prominent as it is, it goes by quite quickly. It’s probably not much longer than five minutes I think, five/ten minutes. So we weren’t in there very often, but it was very crazy and there were a lot of people, and a lot of very talented extras we had. The hardest part about the bus scene for me though is right in the middle of it I get pushed down into that pile of blood. That was kind of cool on the day because they had the actual pile on the ground, but then from that point on in the movie, I’m covered in blood on my entire body, so every day that took place after then, they’d cut up this trash bag so it was flat and they had a milk jug full of blood and they’d [pour it on me]. They’re like, ‘Alright, get on the ground, kid. Lie down.’ But this is the price I pay to have the nine to five I have.”

Eager to hear more from Fisher on Texas Chainsaw Massacre and her run in the horror genre thus far? You can catch our full chat in the video at the top of this article!

Danielle Brooks Shares Her Hopes for the Adebayo/Amanda Waller Relationship in 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Brooks also recaps her journey from Juilliard to 'Orange Is the New Black' and HBO Max.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email