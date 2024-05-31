The Big Picture Georgina Campbell is a rising star in the horror genre, with notable performances in recent films like Barbarian and Bird Box Barcelona.

Campbell expressed interest in joining the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

She will next appear in The Watchers, from director Ishana Shyamalan and opposite Dakota Fanning.

Scream Queen is a title given only to a select group of women who have proven themselves to be the mavens of a horror franchise or the genre in general. There are old Hollywood names like King Kong’s Fay Wray and Psycho’s Janet Leigh, followed by Leigh’s daughter and Halloween star, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Scream’s final girl, Neve Campbell. In recent years, Abigail and Scream (2022) star Melissa Barrera has picked up the torch but there’s another actress who we feel doesn’t get enough attention as a blossoming Scream Queen. As if her work in 2022’s Barbarian wasn’t enough, Georgina Campbell has continued to horrify audiences through films including Bird Box Barcelona, Lovely, Dark, and Deep, and soon, The Watchers.

During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff while on a press junket for The Watchers, Campbell revealed what horror franchise she’d love to be a part of, and we have to say, we’re putting all of our manifesting energy behind it.

“Oh my god, maybe Texas Chainsaw Massacre. I love the original movie of that, so I wouldn’t mind doing one of those.”

Spanning five decades, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film series is one of horror’s biggest with nine titles in its collection. From follow-ups to reboots, prequels to sequels, and names like Matthew McConaughey, Renée Zellweger, Viggo Mortensen, and Jessica Biel filling out the call sheets, the movies are the perfect reminder of why horror franchises are here to stay. Averaging around two new titles per decade, the last movie to arrive was David Blue Garcia’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which slashed its way onto Netflix in 2022. That means that, by our math, we’re just about due for another installment, and we’re pushing Campbell’s name to the top of the list.

What’s Georgina Campbell’s Next Movie About?

Appearing alongside Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3), Campbell will soon be seen in Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers. Adapted from A.M. Shine’s novel of the same name, the movie centers around a young artist named Mina (Fanning) who wanders out into a forest and soon realizes that she’s lost. While she wanders around the woods hoping to find somewhere to shelter for the night, she stumbles into a trap and becomes the latest victim to be held captive by a mysterious entity who watches and terrorizes the group at night. Beyond The Watchers, the actress is attached to Jonny Campbell’s upcoming thriller, Cold Storage, which will also feature performances from Liam Neeson and Joe Keery.

Learn everything there is to know about The Watchers in our all-encompassing guide and see it in theaters on June 7. Check out Campbell's full interview with Nemiroff below:

The Watchers Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Main Genre Horror Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

