The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is considered by countless horror fans to be one of the scariest films ever made. A major reason for that is the farm house the iconic slasher was shot at. That same house went up for sale earlier this year, which had many fans worried that it would be torn down. However, like previously reported, the home is being preserved by the new owners, on top of plans to renovate the property. Now we know the first steps the new owners are taking to honor the franchise’s horrific legacy. According to Bloody Disgusting, the restaurant that has been in the house for many years, Grand Central Café, is being renamed Hooper’s in honor of Texas Chain Saw’s late director Tobe Hooper.

The new owners made the announcement in a Facebook post reading, “The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie set located at 1010 King Court in Kingsland, Texas is taking on an updated look and a new name. The once Grand Central Café and Club Car Bar is now HOOPER’S in honor of Tobe Hooper, writer and director of the original TCM”. This will warm many horror fans' hearts as Hooper had a historic career in the genre. The way he and cinematographer Daniel Pearl shot the heart-stopping original is still incredibly unique to this day. Whether it was the film stock which felt like it would cut you like glass if you touched it, the documentary, almost “found footage” feel, or the terrifying atmospheric soundtrack that Hooper helped compose, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a scarier film than this 1974 classic.

Hooper would then go on to direct The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 in 1986 and reinvented the horror genre once again with a new take on the franchise which had more in common with a modern black comedy horror film than the straight terrors found in the original. Like the first film, it was truly a slasher ahead of its time. However, Hooper wasn’t just known for Leatherface. The famous director also made Poltergeist, Lifeforce, Salem’s Lot, Body Bags, and The Funhouse. Hooper has one of the best legacy’s in horror history.

RELATED: 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Coming to 4K Ultra HD in 2023

Because of that, renaming the restaurant inside the Texas Chain Saw murder house after the acclaimed director is very fitting. Especially, since Texas Chain Saw centered around a cannibal cook and his insane family. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can currently be streamed for free now on both VUDU and Amazon Prime Video. You can view the trailer for the film, along with Hooper’s announcement post, down below: