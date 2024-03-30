The Big Picture Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with NECA's new Leatherface figures.

NECA's Toony Terrors line offers two variants of Leatherface, including one with a chainsaw and a dead armadillo base.

Watch the legendary horror film on Peacock, and don't miss the new video game and upcoming 4K box set.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Tobe Hooper’s slasher classic is still regarded as one of the scariest films ever made. There are many frighteningly fun ways various companies are celebrating the franchise. There’s a new 4K box set coming this year and now NECA has just unveiled their new Leatherface figures to honor the famous villain.

The two figures, a part of NECA’s popular Toony Terrors line, were announced earlier this week on the company’s Instagram page. These are two variants of Leatherface that see the genre icon in his suit attire with his makeup covered mask and the character in his classic slaughterhouse apron outfit. The former can be posed with his chainsaw above his head like in the final scene of the film when Leatherface is chasing the truck. That led to the final shot of Leatherface doing his “chainsaw dance” for the first time. This particular figure also comes with a dirt road base that has a dead armadillo on it, another chilling piece of imagery from the film. This isn’t the first time NECA has released Leatherface in this Saturday morning cartoon-inspired line. The slaughterhouse version of the face mask wearing killer is a blood-covered variant of their original release. Both figures come with the fiend’s weapon of choice, a yellow chainsaw.

The Legacy of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

When Texas Chain Saw was released in 1974, it shook moviegoers with its documentary “true crime” feel, grotesque cinematography, and haunting killer who would soon be placed on the Mount Rushmore of slasher villains. Even today, there’s just something about this film that makes you feel like you're hanging off the side of a cliff helpless to the horrific events that have transpired. Hooper and cinematographer Daniel Pearl’s visuals have this unique funhouse effect. Every time you flinch, it’s as if you’re going to cut yourself on a razor wire fence if you’re not careful. No horror film, classic or modern, feels like the original. Even the franchise’s endless sea of sequels could never recapture the dreadful magic of Leatherface’s first massacre. Despite its short runtime, disposable Scooby-Doo-like characters, and tame nature for today’s standards, this sun-soaked personal hell will give you nightmares for weeks on end.

The franchise released a new video game last year which is available for PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X/S. On top of that, the new NECA Toony Terror Leatherface figures will be released in June 2024. You can preview them below. This line now includes Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Wednesday Addams, Jigsaw, and more horror favorites.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S. Check out the figures above, and on NECA's Instagram account below:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Five friends head out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. On the way they stumble across what appears to be a deserted house, only to discover something sinister within. Something armed with a chainsaw. Release Date October 1, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83 Main Genre Horror Writers Kim Henkel , Tobe Hooper Tagline Who will survive and what will be left of them?

Watch on Peacock