Ever since it came out, in mid-February, Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been received with unenthusiastic reviews and halfhearted applause, to put it mildly. Directed by David Blue Garcia, the film scored a mere 33 on Metacritic and has been mercilessly bashed by lovers of the original 1974 Tobe Hooper film, to which it serves as a direct sequel. Going for it, Garcia’s movie has its beautiful cinematography, its fast pace, and, of course, its bloody, but not too explicit chainsaw massacre, sure to please horror fans with a penchant for soft gore.

Still, the case against the Netflix legacy sequel is much stronger: the list of evidences includes the misuse of the franchise’s original final girl, Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), its underdeveloped and unsympathetic main characters, and, most of all, the movie’s confusing approach to its central themes and its baffling attempts at social criticism. In less than an hour and 30 minutes, Garcia and screenwriter Chris Thomas Devlin poke fun and point fingers at everyone, from influencers to bankers, throwing all they can at the wall in the hopes that something will stick. Nothing does.

RELATED: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2022) Ending Explained

Texas Chainsaw Massacre tries to be a movie about school shootings, gun control, gentrification, historical racism, cancel culture… and it fails repeatedly. However, there is one topic the film actually excels at depicting in a meaningful way: the harms that come from the loss of community. It’s a theme that we can’t be sure was placed in the plot willingly by Garcia and Devlin. Unlike all other issues the film tries to debate, the tension between connection and isolation is never verbalized by any of Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s characters. Nonetheless, it’s a theme that is present in all the movie’s storylines, from Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and Dante’s (Jacob Latimore) business venture to Leatherface’s (Mark Burnham) final homecoming.

When we first meet our protagonists, early on in the film, they are at a countryside gas station. A television is playing an ad for a true-crime documentary about the eponymous massacre that took place in that very part of Texas in the mid-1970s. Lila (Elsie Fisher) strikes up a conversation with the cashier and is interrupted by her older sister, Melody, who was waiting in the car with her business partner, Dante, and his fiancée, Ruth (Nell Hudson). When the two sisters leave the convenience store, the cashier mumbles to himself the word “gentryfuckers”. A short while later, the crew is stopped by a police officer on the side of the road, and we learn that Melody and Dante are young chefs who are moving to the abandoned town of Harlow to start a new, ambitious business that will change the local landscape entirely.

Judging from this initial information, one would assume that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a movie about gentrification. One wouldn’t be wrong, but they wouldn’t be right either. Gentrification is, indeed, an important part of the film, with Melody and Dante’s project serving as a catalyst for much of what goes on in the plot and Leatherface becoming a kind of nemesis to the hubris of the big city investors that thought they could tear small town America to pieces. But just as it is hard to understand why the bank tasked two chefs in their 20s with selling off property instead of working with real estate agents, it is nearly impossible to focus on the gentrification plot, especially since the film itself seems unable to concentrate on it. Seconds after the gentryfuckers scene, Richter (Moe Dunford) appears on-screen for the first time with his gun, and we find out that Lila is a school shooting survivor, which shifts the focus of the movie entirely from gentrification to the issue of gun control. Then, when the protagonists arrive at Harlow, Dante takes issue with the Confederate flag hanging at the entrance of Mrs. Mc’s (Alice Krige) orphanage, which leads to a confrontation that eventually costs the old woman her life. Out goes the debate about gun control, and in comes the topic of whether recent generations are right to demand the removal of statues, flags, and other symbols of white supremacy from public spaces.

Quick scenes like these replace one another over the course of the entire movie, stopping any whisper of critical thinking on its tracks before viewers even have time to fully comprehend what they just watched. It’s clear that Garcia and Devlin are trying to say something, but the message is frequently unclear and falls flat. Sure, Leatherface doesn’t care about being canceled online, but were we expecting him to? In other moments, the film’s attempt at nuance and deep social critique is downright offensive and racist, like the Confederate flag sequence. Even when it comes to the fine line threading these themes together - the conflict between metropolitan millennials and Gen Zs and the old traditions of rural USA -, it’s hard to see where the film stands: on one hand, we are meant to see Melody and Dante’s wealthy investors as a threat to the little person, but, on the other, the little person is Leatherface. Should the Harlows of the world be cherished or feared?

Image via Netflix

The worst offender in this carousel of muddy plots and themes is easily Lila’s trauma and the film’s relationship with guns. Lila already starts the movie as a survivor from a massacre of her own. The school shooting from which she escaped with just a bullet wound in her shoulder is presented as the final straw in a series of events that led to Melody’s decision to leave the big city behind. When we first learn about what happened, Lila is browsing Instagram on her phone, looking at posts that advocate for widespread gun control, and it is implied that she agrees with her sister’s reaction to seeing Richter’s gun at the gas station. But when we arrive at Harlow, it becomes clear that Lila’s (and the movie’s) stance on guns is much more conflicted than we initially thought. Upon befriending Richter, she shows an interest in his firearms, but seems to be afraid of them nonetheless. Later in the film, she is forced to overcome this fear in order to protect herself. However, the guns do her no good: she could have just as well defended herself from Leatherface with a slingshot; the results would have been the same. What is the point, then? Is the movie telling us that guns can be good, that they can protect us just as much as they can kill? Or is it telling us that having a gun is useless when there’s a psycho on the loose? Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre pro-guns? Pro-gun control? Is it ambivalent? Who knows?

But while the film chooses to approach Lila’s character through her fear of guns, it is much more interesting to look at her plot through the lens of her survivor’s guilt. In between flashbacks of the school massacre that, admittedly, could have been left off the final cut, Lila wonders why she was allowed to survive, while others that allegedly had so much more to offer are now gone. The youngest of a family comprised only of her older sister and an absent dad, at least as far as the movie tells us, Lila has lost friends, acquaintances, and people she didn’t even like, but that were quintessential to how she perceived the world. She has lost her community, and this sense of loss is the force that drives her, both in her moments of quiet withdrawal and in her attempts to save her sister.

Much like Lila, Sally enters Texas Chainsaw Massacre as a loner that has lost the people she most held dear in one unexpected, traumatizing event. In the blink of an eye, the small community she had built with her friends was gone. Sally’s own survivor’s guilt is what drove her to isolation and to go looking for meaning in the only thing she has left: revenge.

This theme of isolation, of being the only one left behind after everyone else is gone, pervades all the Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s central plots, as does the harms that come from the loss of community. Mrs. Mc and Leatherface, as well as Richter, are leftovers in a ghost town, isolated voices that are easy targets for banks and investors trying to take what’s theirs. Leatherface is the last “child” in a now empty orphanage, and the movie implies that he gave up on his murderous ways after finding solace in Mrs. Mc’s home: he appears alongside other children in an old photograph; Mrs. Mc talks about changing troubled boys with compassion and understanding; and Leatherface does seem to care deeply about his foster mother. It’s the loss of this last bit of connection to this small community that drives him to become Leatherface once more. In a way, his journey mirror’s that of Lila, who, by the end of the movie, is sent back into the world completely alone. While Lila returns to her father, the only family she has left, Leatherface goes back to his childhood home, looking for the only community he had before the orphanage: his deeply disturbed and disturbing family.

The theme of community also pops up when we discuss Dante and Melody’s plans for Harlow, and not just through Lila’s trauma. Feeling isolated and threatened by the dangers of the big city, the pair of chefs is looking for a place to start a new life, surrounded by like-minded people. They are, as Ruth puts it, “idealistic individuals who want to build a better world”. However, this new world of theirs comes not from a desire to create something concrete, but from sheer denial. Ruth, Melody, and Dante are simply trying to run away, to shut off all the issues present in society from their small world. Throw in a bottle of Kool-Aid and Richter has a point: they are making a cult. But what do people look for in cults if not community?

A community is defined as a group of people brought together by one thing in common, whether it’s living in the same place or simply sharing a love for a specific TV show. Being part of a community is essential for human life: it’s how we build our support systems, how we find our places in the world, and how we stay in touch with reality. Isolation and the loss of community ties lead to depression, suicide, and upticks in violence. After all, when we lose touch with the people that surround us, it becomes easy to dehumanize them and to lose our own sense of identity. Likewise, when left to fend for ourselves, we become easy prey for much stronger forces. Sometimes, these forces are the inability to cope with trauma that keeps us trapped in the past and turns us into a shadow of our former selves, much like Sally, and sometimes, they are the financial interests behind gentrification that force people out of their homes. And, sometimes still, they are our own murderous instincts and an old chainsaw calling from behind the wall.

Netflix's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Wastes the Return of Sally Hardesty An iconic horror character, Sally Hardesty is used as a ploy to drum up interest in an utterly lackluster sequel.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email