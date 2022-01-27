The film which you are about to see is a sequel to the tragedy of five youths.

Netflix's sequel to the beloved horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has found another way to pay homage to its predecessor. John Larroquette, the narrator responsible for the unnerving news brief at the beginning of the original film, is returning to his roots to narrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre per a report from Variety. He'll once again get to set the mood for the film, with a chilling voiceover in the opening minutes.

Larroquette's film career stems from his reading in the 1974 film that left audiences of the time wondering how much of the horrific tale of Leatherface and his family was true — even though most of it was fabricated, with a little inspiration from the story of serial killer Ed Gein. His return to the series is both a throwback for him and a treat for the audience, something emphasized by director David Blue Garcia in securing Larroquette's services for the new film.

"It felt important to honor the original ‘TCM’ at every opportunity," Garcia told Variety. "John’s voice is iconic in the original opening, and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands.” Garcia confirmed that this sequel was packed with easter eggs and callbacks for fans of the original, including adding in a little physical piece from the original set:

"I can’t wait for fans to analyze and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren’t even intentional. I swear some stuff just happened and it’s kind of freaky. I will say that we shot with one of the original, working Poulan chainsaws from the original film. On set, every morning I would walk by the prop cart, touch it and get its blessing for the day. I wanted some of its ’70s magic."

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

RELATED: Netflix's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre forgoes the previous entries in the long-running franchise in favor of a direct sequel to the original, following Sally Hardesty, the final girl from Leatherface's original rampage (now played by Olwen Fouéré), and her quest for vengeance fifty years in the making. It introduces a new group of teenagers, including sisters Ruth (Nell Hudson) and Lila (Elsie Fisher) along with their friends Ruth and Dante as they settle in the small town of Harlow, Texas for a business venture. That opportunity goes south fast when their actions disturb an old yet still bloodthirsty Leatherface, whose legacy still strikes the locals with fear. The film follows an original story from Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrives on Netflix on February 18.

New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Image Reveals First Look At the Return of Sally Hardesty The OG final girl is back.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email